Trump spiritual adviser says 'demonic networks' have aligned themselves against president

President Trump's spiritual adviser, Paula White, said in the opening prayer before his campaign kickoff rally in Orlando, Fla., on Tuesday that "demonic networks" have aligned themselves against the president.

"Let every demonic network that has aligned itself against the purpose, against the calling of President Trump, let it be broken, let it be torn down in the name of Jesus," she said to a crowd of Trump's supporters before his rally began Tuesday.

"I declare that President Trump will overcome every strategy from hell and every strategy from the enemy," she added, according to video of her remarks.

"I secure his calling, I secure his purpose, I secure his family, and we secure victory in the name which is above every name ... the name of Jesus Christ," she said ending her prayer.

President Trump on Tuesday will kick off his 2020 reelection campaign at the rally.