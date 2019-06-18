Trump jokes he'd get 'electric chair' if he deleted even one 'love note' email to Melania

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump tweets ICE will begin removing 'millions' of undocumented migrants MORE joked during his reelection campaign kickoff rally Tuesday night that he would get the "electric chair" if he deleted even one email to first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpPress: Why do we need a new press secretary? What President Trump needs in his next press secretary White House mulling restoring daily press briefing with Sanders replacement: report MORE.

Trump made the joke while discussing emails from a private server used by his 2016 presidential rival Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBroadway play 'Hillary and Clinton' closing early due to low ticket sales Broadway play 'Hillary and Clinton' closing early due to low ticket sales Facing challenge from Warren, Sanders touts strength against Trump MORE from her time serving as secretary of State that were later deleted.

"Can you imagine if I got a subpoena?" he said in Orlando.

"If I got a subpoena for emails, if I deleted one email, like a love note to Melania, it's the electric chair for Trump," he said.

Trump, who has criticized Clinton over the issue going back to the 2016 presidential race, suggested the emails might still be found "somewhere deep in the State Department."

"We now have a great attorney general. Let’s see what happens," he said.

The Trump administration has defied several subpoenas of its own in recent weeks, including a demand for Trump's tax returns.