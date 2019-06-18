Rubio responds to journalist who called it 'strange' to see him at Trump rally

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioOvernight Defense: US to send 1K more troops to Mideast amid Iran tensions | Iran threatens to break limit on uranium production in 10 days | US accuses Iran of 'nuclear blackmail' | Details on key defense bill amendments Overnight Defense: US to send 1K more troops to Mideast amid Iran tensions | Iran threatens to break limit on uranium production in 10 days | US accuses Iran of 'nuclear blackmail' | Details on key defense bill amendments Senators revive effort to create McCain human rights commission MORE (R) lashed out at a journalist over Twitter on Tuesday who called it “very strange” to see the senator smiling and chuckling at President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump tweets ICE will begin removing 'millions' of undocumented migrants MORE’s re-election campaign launch, alluding to the pair’s less-than-amicable history.

“Very strange, for those of who covered 2016 campaign, to see Sen Marco Rubio smiling and chuckling in this audience,” tweeted Michael Barbaro, host of the New York Times' podcast “The Daily.”

And in less than an hour, Rubio directed his own string of tweets at Barbaro in response.

“BREAKING,” he tweeted mockingly. “In an unprecedented move a Republican Senator attended a rally in his home state in support of the re-election of a Republican President.”

“As opposed to smiling & chuckling at a rally for a radical liberal candidate for President who will undo policies to confront China, reduce regulations & taxes, defend liberty in Venezuela & protect the unborn?” he continued.

“BTW, this is the same reporter who in 2015 after 3 weeks of meticulous investigative journalism uncovered that my wife had traffic tickets,” he added. “I had a fishing boat & my home has big windows. And in 2016 he broke the story that I had some boots with higher heel.”

During the 2016 presidential campaign season, Rubio and Trump often traded jabs at each other while they both competed for the Republican nomination.

"He couldn't get elected dog catcher in Florida," Trump said of the senator at one point during his campaign.

"He's flying around on Hair Force One," Rubio sniped back at the time.

At one point, Rubio called Trump "a con artist” and said he “will never get control of this party."

He also talked about his "spray tan."

"The man with the worst spray tan in America is attacking me for putting on makeup," Rubio said of the president in 2016. "Donald Trump likes to sue people -- he should sue whoever did that to his face."

However, since Trump has taken office, tensions have significantly cooled between Rubio and the president, with Rubio even coming to the president’s defense at times against his critics.

But that hasn’t stopped people from mocking the senator over his change in tune to Trump online.

According to RollCall, the senator was mocked online relentlessly for three consecutive days last year after he defended Trump against critical media coverage.