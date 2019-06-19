Poll: Democrats lead Republicans by 8 points on generic congressional ballot

Democrats have an 8-point edge over Republicans in the generic 2020 congressional ballot, according to a new Economist/YouGov poll released Wednesday.

The survey showed 47 percent of registered voters said they intend to vote for the Democratic congressional candidate in their district next year, while 39 percent said the same of the Republican candidate. Another 10 percent said they were not sure, and 2 percent said they do not intend to vote.

Democrats held an advantage over Republicans by running up the margin among demographic groups from which they traditionally get support while minimizing losses among historically GOP-leaning groups.

Women voters said they intend to vote Democratic by a 51-35 margin, while men voiced their support for Republicans by a narrower 45-42 difference. Democrats also ran up double digit margins among African American and Hispanic voters, while only falling 4 percentage points behind Republicans among white voters.

Voters aged 18-64 all trended Democratic, while the GOP has a 9-point advantage with voters aged 65 years and older.

The survey, taken from June 16-18, is the latest this year showing Democrats with an advantage in the congressional generic ballot as the party seeks to build off their gains in the 2018 midterms.

Democrats are also seeking to leverage on unfavorable views of President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP senator introduces bill to hold online platforms liable for political bias Rubio responds to journalist who called it 'strange' to see him at Trump rally Rubio responds to journalist who called it 'strange' to see him at Trump rally MORE, whose favorability rating is underwater in the Economist/YouGov poll: 43 percent of Americans said they have a very or somewhat favorable view of the president, while 51 percent said they have a very or somewhat unfavorable view.

The Economist/YouGov poll surveyed 1,202 registered voters and 1,500 adults and has a margin of error of +/- 2.9 percent and +/- 2.7 percent, respectively.