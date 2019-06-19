Poll: Democrats view Biden as most electable, while Warren sees gains

Democrats view former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from Trump's 2020 kickoff rally Five takeaways from Trump's 2020 kickoff rally Sanders tears into Trump in response to campaign kickoff rally MORE as having the best shot at defeating President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP senator introduces bill to hold online platforms liable for political bias Rubio responds to journalist who called it 'strange' to see him at Trump rally Rubio responds to journalist who called it 'strange' to see him at Trump rally MORE, according to a new national survey.

The latest poll from Monmouth University asked Democrats to rank the likelihood that each candidate has of winning the general election based on a scale of 1 to 10.

Biden topped the field at 7.7, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFive takeaways from Trump's 2020 kickoff rally Five takeaways from Trump's 2020 kickoff rally Sanders tears into Trump in response to campaign kickoff rally MORE (I-Vt.) at 6.5, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders tears into Trump in response to campaign kickoff rally Sanders tears into Trump in response to campaign kickoff rally Warren introduces universal child care legislation MORE (Mass.) at 6.4, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden, Sanders to be center stage at first debate Biden, Sanders to be center stage at first debate Poll: Six Dems lead Trump in Florida match-ups MORE (Calif.) at 6.0 and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegSanders tears into Trump in response to campaign kickoff rally Sanders tears into Trump in response to campaign kickoff rally Biden, Sanders to be center stage at first debate MORE at 5.6.

Some Democrats are worried that the party risks fumbling away the election if it nominates a candidate that is too far to the left, providing an early opening for Biden to run as a centrist consensus builder, even as he takes fire from progressives for refusing to back liberal policies, such as “Medicare for All.”

But the Sanders campaign has increasingly made the electability argument, pointing to polls that show Sanders and Biden routinely post the largest margins over Trump in head-to-head matchups in national polls and in key battleground states.

Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir released a memo this week claiming that Sanders had “solidified his standing as the candidate in the strongest position to defeat Donald Trump in the general election.”

“Democratic voters have told us that electability matters in 2020,” said Monmouth pollster Patrick Murray. “The perception that Biden is the party’s best shot against Trump separates him from the rest of the pack in the minds of his own supporters. Other Democratic voters also tend to see Biden as a highly electable nominee. This could play to his advantage as the field gets winnowed, but only if he can maintain this aura as the primary campaign really gets underway.”

The Sanders campaign has leaned into the electability argument as Warren, a direct competitor for the party’s progressive mantle, has been rising in Democratic primary polls.

The Monmouth survey found Biden maintaining a solid lead over the rest of the field, at 32 percent support.

But Warren is by far the biggest gainer in the poll, jumping 5 points over the same poll from last month to 15 percent support and surpassing Sanders, who is down 1 point to 14 percent support.

Twenty-five percent of self-described liberals support Warren, up from 14 percent last month.

Harris has slipped 3 points from 11 percent to 8 percent. Buttigieg is down 1 point to 5 percent support.

The Democratic race will reach its first inflection point next week in Miami for the first primary debate, which will feature 20 contenders spread over two nights.

“Biden maintains his lead but there is plenty percolating in the tier right below him,” said Murray. “Next week will provide the first opportunity for voters to see these candidates side by side.”

The Monmouth University poll of 306 Democrats was conducted between June 12 and June 17 and has a 5.6 percentage point margin of error.