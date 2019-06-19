'We fight on': 2020 Democrats mark Juneteenth

Several Democrats running for the 2020 presidential nomination took to Twitter on Wednesday to mark Juneteenth, the celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S.

Juneteenth this year comes as the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties holds a hearing on slavery reparations. Several presidential contenders have endorsed legislation that would form a commission to study the prospect.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWarren introduces universal child care legislation Warren introduces universal child care legislation Booker responds to Trump's mass deportation threat: 'This is not who we are' MORE (D-N.J.), who will testify at Wednesday’s House hearing, introduced the first reparations bill to the Senate since Reconstruction, which would establish a commission to examine the impacts of slavery in the U.S. and recommend ways to compensate the descendants of slaves.

Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden, Sanders to be center stage at first debate Biden, Sanders to be center stage at first debate Poll: Six Dems lead Trump in Florida match-ups MORE (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders tears into Trump in response to campaign kickoff rally Sanders tears into Trump in response to campaign kickoff rally Warren introduces universal child care legislation MORE (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFive takeaways from Trump's 2020 kickoff rally Five takeaways from Trump's 2020 kickoff rally Sanders tears into Trump in response to campaign kickoff rally MORE (I-Vt.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandOvernight Health Care: Democrats attack after Trump revives talk of ObamaCare replacement | Cruz, Ocasio-Cortez efforts on birth control face major obstacles | CVS investing M to fight teen e-cig use Overnight Health Care: Democrats attack after Trump revives talk of ObamaCare replacement | Cruz, Ocasio-Cortez efforts on birth control face major obstacles | CVS investing M to fight teen e-cig use Trump's 2020 campaign strategy is to be above the law MORE (D-N.Y.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDemocrats detail new strategy to pressure McConnell on election security bills Democrats detail new strategy to pressure McConnell on election security bills Biden, Sanders to be center stage at first debate MORE (D-Minn.), all fellow 2020 contenders, have co-sponsored the legislation.

“Celebrating #Juneteenth by remembering those fearless leaders who fought for abolition, while recognizing the enormous work that remains to be done to achieve true freedom from economic inequity, mass incarceration, and racial disparities,” Booker tweeted Wednesday.

“On Juneteenth, we recognize emancipation and honor those who fought and died in the fight to end slavery. Still, the fight for equality and equity is far from over as Black Americans still face injustice — from our justice system to the ballot box. We fight on,” Harris echoed.

"Juneteenth should be a national holiday," Sanders tweeted, attaching an image saying he was endorsing an effort by a Texas activist to get the federal government to recognize the celebration.

“Juneteenth isn’t just about celebrating the end of slavery in Texas. It’s a necessary reminder that 154 years later, Black Americans still feel the harsh reality that the fight for racial equality in our country is far from over. I’m in that fight all the way,” Warren said.

“On Juneteenth, we celebrate emancipation—but we must also acknowledge the shadow slavery still casts. We can't change our past, but we must keep working toward a more just future: starting with finally studying reparations, ending mass incarceration, and enacting postal banking,” Gillibrand tweeted.

“On Juneteenth, we're celebrating a powerful moment in history. But it's a moment whose promise is not yet realized as we fail to address a legacy of slavery, segregation, and suppression that is alive in this country. The fight for true freedom, justice, and equity must go on,” former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) said.

“Today as we celebrate #Juneteenth and reflect upon the end of slavery 154 years ago, we must acknowledge that the fight for racial equality in the United States is not over. We must confront white supremacy in America and continue to push for freedom and justice for all,” Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellCracks form in Democratic dam against impeachment Cracks form in Democratic dam against impeachment 2020 Democrat: Trump is a national security risk MORE (D-Calif.) tweeted.

“Today we do more than commemorate the abolition of slavery. We redouble our efforts to fight against racism that still exists in our country, bridge the systemic inequality faced by too many Americans, and keep building that more perfect union. #Juneteenth,” Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockBullock qualifies for second Democratic debate Bullock qualifies for second Democratic debate Bullock to participate in local town halls instead of Democratic debates MORE (D-Mont.) said.

"Slavery is a stain on our founding values of liberty, justice, and equality. On Juneteenth, we celebrate the end of slavery, and we recommit to continuing to become a more perfect union for everyone," Sen. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetDemocratic presidential hopefuls react to debate placement Democratic presidential hopefuls react to debate placement The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by MAPRx — Biden, Sanders to share stage at first DNC debate MORE (D-Colo.) tweeted.

"June 19th is an important day in American history - the day of emancipation of hundreds of thousands of African Americans. We yet have a very long way to go. Let our history inform our shared future," entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangHillicon Valley: Facebook unveils new cryptocurrency | Waters wants company to halt plans | Democrats look to force votes on election security | Advertisers partner with tech giants on 'digital safety' | House GOP unveils cyber agenda Hillicon Valley: Facebook unveils new cryptocurrency | Waters wants company to halt plans | Democrats look to force votes on election security | Advertisers partner with tech giants on 'digital safety' | House GOP unveils cyber agenda Andrew Yang: Not all aspects of China behavior should be viewed as threat MORE said.

" # Juneteenth is a day of celebration — but also a poignant reminder that the fight for justice and equality didn’t end with slavery. More than a century and a half later, we must recommit ourselves to ending systemic racism in all its forms and achieve true equality for everyone," Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleePoll: Biden leads Sanders by 22 points Poll: Biden leads Sanders by 22 points Debunking Democrats' claims about fossil fuel tax breaks MORE (D-Wash.) tweeted.

"Today, on # Juneteenth, we commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S., as word of emancipation reached Texas. We have a responsibility to continue working towards true equality, and to address the original sin of slavery," former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro Julian CastroJulián Castro pledges 0B green infrastructure fund in housing proposal Juan Williams: Trump's incredible shrinking GOP 2020 Democrats mark 7th anniversary of DACA MORE said.

"Today on # Juneteenth, we celebrate the effective end of slavery in the US. Though the fight for equality and opportunity for all is far from over, on days like today, we must remember to not lose faith in each other and our ability to heal, together," former Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperPoll: Biden leads Sanders by 22 points Poll: Biden leads Sanders by 22 points Democrats' 2020 Achilles's heel: The Senate MORE (D-Colo.) tweeted.

"The Emancipation Proclamation didn't end slavery. The Civil Rights Movement didn't end oppression. This Juneteenth, let's honor the progress made and recommit ourselves to the work we still have to finish. #Juneteenth," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioPoll: Biden leads Sanders by 22 points Poll: Biden leads Sanders by 22 points Democratic presidential hopefuls react to debate placement MORE said.

"On this day, we recognize the end of slavery in the US. As we commemorate all that African Americans have overcome, let's not forget the challenges many still face. We will continue fighting to end systemic racism in this country, and to achieve true equality for all. # Juneteenth," former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyEx-Democratic lawmaker: Medicare needs have changed 'dramatically' over last 50 years Ex-Democratic lawmaker: Medicare needs have changed 'dramatically' over last 50 years Five takeaways from first Democratic debate lineup MORE (D-Md.) tweeted.

"On # Juneteenth, we celebrate emancipation while recognizing the injustices that continued after slavery. We must not let progress distract us from today's fight against voter suppression, mass incarceration & the racial wealth gap. We still have work to do to right these wrongs," Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John Ryan2020 Democrat: Pelosi is 'juggling a caucus that's divided' 2020 Democrat: Pelosi is 'juggling a caucus that's divided' 2020 Democrat: Harriet Tubman will be on 'within the first year of my presidency' MORE (D-Ohio) said.

Racial justice has emerged as a central issue in the Democratic presidential primary, with candidates unveiling a slate of policies to rectify racial inequities, including boosting funds to small businesses run by entrepreneurs of color and increasing efforts to reduce maternal mortality rates among black mothers.

