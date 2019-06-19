Sanders, Warren endorse progressive candidate for Queens district attorney

Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFive takeaways from Trump's 2020 kickoff rally Five takeaways from Trump's 2020 kickoff rally Sanders tears into Trump in response to campaign kickoff rally MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders tears into Trump in response to campaign kickoff rally Sanders tears into Trump in response to campaign kickoff rally Warren introduces universal child care legislation MORE (D-Mass.) on Wednesday both endorsed Tiffany Cabán in the Democratic primary for Queens district attorney as the two Democratic presidential rivals seek to shore up support among progressives.

“Bernie spoke with Tiffany Cabán and was impressed. We had already communicated our endorsement, but per their request, we waited to roll it out until it best suited the campaign strategy. With all that said, vote for @CabanForQueens!” tweeted Faiz Shakir, Sanders’s presidential campaign manager.

Just for everyone’s general awareness:



Bernie spoke with Tiffany Cabán and was impressed. We had already communicated our endorsement, but per their request, we waited to roll it out until it best suited the campaign strategy.



With all that said, vote for @CabanForQueens! — Faiz (@fshakir) June 19, 2019

“I’m proud to endorse Tiffany Cabán for Queens DA in New York. @CabanForQueens will fight for working families and work to end mass incarceration. Make sure you get out and vote for Tiffany next Tuesday, June 25th," Warren tweeted.

I’m proud to endorse Tiffany Cabán for Queens DA in New York. @CabanForQueens will fight for working families and work to end mass incarceration. Make sure you get out and vote for Tiffany next Tuesday, June 25th. In the meantime, head to https://t.co/JrGgDWxrHh to volunteer! — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 19, 2019

Besides Sanders and Warren, progressive firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezDem senator: American Jews 'disgusted' by treatment of migrants at border Dem senator: American Jews 'disgusted' by treatment of migrants at border Auschwitz Memorial responds to MSNBC host Chris Hayes over comments on concentration camps MORE (D-N.Y.) has also thrown her support behind Cabán, a 31-year-old Latina career public defender.

ADVERTISEMENT

The endorsements are likely to raise Cabán’s profile ahead of the seven-candidate primary election on June 25. The contenders are fighting to succeed the late district attorney Richard Brown, who died last month at the age of 86.

Cabán has endorsed progressive platforms like closing the Rikers Island prison, eliminating cash bail for all crimes and decriminalizing prostitution. She has also received the backing of progressive groups like the Democratic Socialists of America, VOCAL-NY, Real Justice PAC and the Working Families Party.

Sanders and Warren are currently battling in the 2020 primary for the progressive vote as they also seek to overtake front-runner Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from Trump's 2020 kickoff rally Five takeaways from Trump's 2020 kickoff rally Sanders tears into Trump in response to campaign kickoff rally MORE in the polls. Sanders still leads Warren in many polls, but the Massachusetts Democrat has enjoyed a recent surge after the release of a slate of detailed policy platforms.