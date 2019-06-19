Sanders knocks Warren: Corporate wing of Democratic Party 'is anybody but Bernie'

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFive takeaways from Trump's 2020 kickoff rally Five takeaways from Trump's 2020 kickoff rally Sanders tears into Trump in response to campaign kickoff rally MORE (I-Vt.) took a shot at his Democratic presidential rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders tears into Trump in response to campaign kickoff rally Sanders tears into Trump in response to campaign kickoff rally Warren introduces universal child care legislation MORE (D-Mass.) on Wednesday, tweeting that the “corporate wing” of the Democratic Party is intent on electing anyone but him.

Sanders’s comments came in a tweet that referenced a Politico article about how centrist Democrats were flocking to the Warren campaign in an effort to ensure Sanders does not win the nomination.

"The cat is out of the bag. The corporate wing of the Democratic Party is publicly 'anybody but Bernie.' They know our progressive agenda of Medicare for All, breaking up big banks, taking on drug companies and raising wages is the real threat to the billionaire class," Sanders tweeted.

The cat is out of the bag. The corporate wing of the Democratic Party is publicly "anybody but Bernie." They know our progressive agenda of Medicare for All, breaking up big banks, taking on drug companies and raising wages is the real threat to the billionaire class. https://t.co/zimci7JRO6 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 19, 2019

The tweet comes as Warren is climbing in polls of the crowded Democratic primary field, catching up to — and in some cases surpassing — Sanders in national surveys or in key early-voting states such as South Carolina and Nevada.

Sanders and Warren are battling to be the standard-bearer for the progressive wing of the party.

They have largely played nice or ignored one another, but Sanders’s tweet is a clear sign to his fervent base of supporters that it’s open season ahead of the first Democratic debate next week in Miami.

The Sanders tweet was released in close proximity to a memo from campaign manager Faiz Shakir, who declared that the “corporate wing” of the Democratic Party had “declared war” on Sanders.

Shakir noted that Third Way, a centrist Washington think tank, said recently it would support any Democratic candidate except for Sanders. And he pointed to a Politico article, which said centrist Democrats are in part responsible for Warren’s surge in the polls.

“As our campaign fights to unify the Democratic Party in support of basic economic rights and to defeat Donald Trump, our response to our corporate opponents’ animosity is exactly what FDR stated in 1936 - 'We welcome your hatred’,” Shakir said.

A Monmouth University survey released Wednesday found former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from Trump's 2020 kickoff rally Five takeaways from Trump's 2020 kickoff rally Sanders tears into Trump in response to campaign kickoff rally MORE with a solid lead over the rest of the field, at 32 percent support.

But Warren made the biggest gains by far in the poll, jumping 5 points to 15 percent support and passing Sanders, who is down 1 point to 14 percent support. Warren’s bump came largely from an 11 point rise in support from self-identified liberals.

As Warren has risen in the polls, the Sanders campaign has vigorously fought back against the growing narrative in the media that the liberal energy in the party has shifted from him to her.

The Sanders campaign has been making electability a key issue for the Vermont senator, pointing to polls that show he and Biden routinely post the largest margins over Trump in head-to-head matchups.

Still, some Democrats are worried that if Sanders is nominated, the party risks fumbling away a prime opportunity to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP senator introduces bill to hold online platforms liable for political bias Rubio responds to journalist who called it 'strange' to see him at Trump rally Rubio responds to journalist who called it 'strange' to see him at Trump rally MORE in 2020.

Updated 1:53 p.m.