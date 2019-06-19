Hillary Clinton quips she has the 'stamina' to keep running through Trump's mind

2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFive takeaways from Trump's 2020 kickoff rally Five takeaways from Trump's 2020 kickoff rally Trump jokes he'd get 'electric chair' if he deleted even one 'love note' email to Melania MORE quipped Wednesday that she has enough "stamina" to keep running through President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP senator introduces bill to hold online platforms liable for political bias Rubio responds to journalist who called it 'strange' to see him at Trump rally Rubio responds to journalist who called it 'strange' to see him at Trump rally MORE's mind after he mentioned her several times during his 2020 reelection campaign kickoff rally Tuesday night.

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum joked that Clinton must be "EXHAUSTED" because she's "been running through @realDonaldTrump small mind for a LONG time," in a Wednesday tweet.

.@HillaryClinton you must be EXHAUSTED! Cause you’ve been running through @realDonaldTrump small mind for a LONG time. — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) June 19, 2019

I can handle it. Blessed with stamina. And thankfully I didn’t stay up late last night watching InfoWars... — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 19, 2019

Trump on Tuesday night launched his reelection bid with a rally in Orlando. During one 30-minute segment of his speech, he mentioned Clinton seven times even though she is not holding or running for office

He specifically mentioned her email controversy, joking that if he deleted so much as one "love note" to his wife, that he would get "the electric chair."