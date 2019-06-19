Warren: 'It's never OK to celebrate segregationists. Never'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders tears into Trump in response to campaign kickoff rally Sanders tears into Trump in response to campaign kickoff rally Warren introduces universal child care legislation MORE (D-Mass.) on Wednesday criticized comments made by former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from Trump's 2020 kickoff rally Five takeaways from Trump's 2020 kickoff rally Sanders tears into Trump in response to campaign kickoff rally MORE about working with segregationist senators.

"I’m not here to criticize other Democrats, but it’s never OK to celebrate segregationists. Never,” she said, according to tweets from several reporters.

Biden has come under fire for touting his work with two segregationist senators in the 1970s as an example of bygone "civility."

WARREN on Biden: “I’m not here to criticize other Democrats but it’s never ok to celebrate segregationists. Never.” — Alan He (@alanhe) June 19, 2019

.@ewarren and @KamalaHarris on Biden, per @MKhan47



WARREN: “I’m not here to criticize other Democrats, but it’s never ok to celebrate segregationists."



HARRIS: "It concerns me deeply. If those men had their way, I wouldn’t be in the U.S. Senate and on this elevator right now.” — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) June 19, 2019

I asked @ewarren about @JoeBiden’s comments on segregationist senators. She replied: “I’m not here to criticize other Democrats, but it’s never okay to celebrate segregationists. Never.” — Sean Sullivan (@WaPoSean) June 19, 2019

"At least there was some civility. We got things done," Biden said at Tuesday night fundraiser of his work with former Sens. James Eastland (D-Miss.) and Herman Talmadge (D-Ga.).

"We didn’t agree on much of anything. We got things done. We got it finished," Biden added. "But today, you look at the other side and you’re the enemy. Not the opposition, the enemy. We don't talk to each other anymore."

Biden was also criticized for the comment by 2020 candidates New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioPoll: Biden leads Sanders by 22 points Poll: Biden leads Sanders by 22 points Democratic presidential hopefuls react to debate placement MORE (D), Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden, Sanders to be center stage at first debate Biden, Sanders to be center stage at first debate Poll: Six Dems lead Trump in Florida match-ups MORE (D-Calif.), Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWarren introduces universal child care legislation Warren introduces universal child care legislation Booker responds to Trump's mass deportation threat: 'This is not who we are' MORE (D-N.J.) and former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyEx-Democratic lawmaker: Medicare needs have changed 'dramatically' over last 50 years Ex-Democratic lawmaker: Medicare needs have changed 'dramatically' over last 50 years Five takeaways from first Democratic debate lineup MORE (D-Md.)

Warren and Biden are among two dozen people vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and are two of the top contenders.