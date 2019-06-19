Harris: 'Deeply' concerned by Biden segregationist comments

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden, Sanders to be center stage at first debate Biden, Sanders to be center stage at first debate Poll: Six Dems lead Trump in Florida match-ups MORE (D-Calif.) reportedly said she is "deeply" concerned by comments former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenFive takeaways from Trump's 2020 kickoff rally Five takeaways from Trump's 2020 kickoff rally Sanders tears into Trump in response to campaign kickoff rally MORE, her competitor in the 2020 primary, made regarding working with segregationist senators.

"Yes, it concerns me deeply. If those men had their way, I wouldn't be in the United States Senate and on this elevator right now," Harris said Wednesday, according to tweets from several reporters.

Biden came under fire after he cited his working relationships with two segregationist senators in the 1970s as an example of a bygone era of "civility" in the Senate.

Biden said he didn’t “agree on much” with former Sens. James Eastland (D-Miss.) and Herman Talmadge (D-Ga.) but that they “got things done.”

Eastland blocked more than 100 civil rights-related bills during his time as Senate Judiciary Committee chairman.

Biden, who is making his third attempt for the White House in 2020, faces a crowded field of younger, more diverse candidates and many who are to his left.

His comments were also condemned by Democratic primary challengers New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioPoll: Biden leads Sanders by 22 points Poll: Biden leads Sanders by 22 points Democratic presidential hopefuls react to debate placement MORE, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders tears into Trump in response to campaign kickoff rally Sanders tears into Trump in response to campaign kickoff rally Warren introduces universal child care legislation MORE (Mass.), Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerWarren introduces universal child care legislation Warren introduces universal child care legislation Booker responds to Trump's mass deportation threat: 'This is not who we are' MORE (N.J.) and former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyEx-Democratic lawmaker: Medicare needs have changed 'dramatically' over last 50 years Ex-Democratic lawmaker: Medicare needs have changed 'dramatically' over last 50 years Five takeaways from first Democratic debate lineup MORE (Md.)

Biden sits at the top of the field in most polls, but his support has dipped since he launched a few months ago.

The Hill has reached out to Harris's office for comment.