Democrats asked to create ideal candidate to beat Trump pick white man: poll

When asked to describe their ideal candidate to beat President Trump Donald John TrumpGOP senator introduces bill to hold online platforms liable for political bias Rubio responds to journalist who called it 'strange' to see him at Trump rally Rubio responds to journalist who called it 'strange' to see him at Trump rally MORE, the majority of Democrats picked a white, middle-aged man, despite a historically diverse primary field with women, minorities and younger candidates competing for the nomination, according to a new USC Dornsife and Los Angeles Times national poll.

The poll found 56 percent of Democratic voters thought a white male candidate would be the best nominee to take back the White House in 2020, according to the LA Times.

The poll also found two-thirds of Democrats described "the ideal candidate to beat Trump" as white, and three-quarters of polled Democrats said someone between the ages of 41 and 65 would be the strongest candidate.

When asked about specific candidates, however, Democrats tended to favor the two eldest candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden, 76, and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersFive takeaways from Trump's 2020 kickoff rally Five takeaways from Trump's 2020 kickoff rally Sanders tears into Trump in response to campaign kickoff rally MORE (I-Vt.),77, according to the poll.

Democrats felt Biden had the strongest chance of defeating Trump, with 47 percent saying he'd "probably win," and 39 percent saying he'd "definitely win."

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden, Sanders to be center stage at first debate Biden, Sanders to be center stage at first debate Poll: Six Dems lead Trump in Florida match-ups MORE (D-Calif.) who did not fit the polled voter's ideal candidate description by two marks, as a non-white woman, came in third as the Democrat's choice to most-likely defeat Trump, according to the LA Times poll.

The poll found voters thought Harris had a 9 percent chance of "definitely" winning and and 37 percent chance of "probably" winning.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders tears into Trump in response to campaign kickoff rally Sanders tears into Trump in response to campaign kickoff rally Warren introduces universal child care legislation MORE was close behind, with the same 37 percent chance of a probably win and 8 percent chance of a definite win, according to the poll.

As the LA Times points out, conversations and polls over electability have been controversial and are often seen as an inaccurate measure of how a candidate will perform in elections.