Poll: Trump and Biden statistically tied in Florida

Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Trump are statistically tied in a hypothetical 2020 matchup in the crucial swing state of Florida, according to a new survey.

Biden narrowly edged out Trump by half a point in the St. Pete Polls survey, published by Florida Politics on Thursday, earning 47.3 percent of general election voters’ support to Trump’s 46.8 percent. The remaining 5.9 percent of voters said they were undecided. The gap is well within the poll’s 1.8 percentage point margin of error.

The Democrat was boosted by support from black voters, 90 to 2.8 percent, and beat Trump among voters aged 18–69. However, Trump was backed by more voters over 70 years old and had the support of 40 percent of Hispanic voters, 7 points more than he got in 2016 when he won the state over Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDemocrats bristle as Hicks appears for daylong Capitol Hill testimony Democrats bristle as Hicks appears for daylong Capitol Hill testimony Trump: 'So sad' Democrats are putting Hope Hicks 'through hell' MORE.

A plurality of Florida voters also said they approved of the job Trump is doing as president by a 48.7 to 47.3 percent margin.

The new survey comes after surveys show Biden with leads over Trump in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, all swing states that helped Trump win the White House in 2016. A Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday showed Biden with a 9-point lead over Trump in a hypothetical Florida matchup.

Statewide elections in Florida are often decided by razor-thin margins, and both parties are expected to invest heavily in a state that could have the power to singlehandedly decide the 2020 contest.

The Trump campaign decided to hold its launch in Orlando, Fla., this week and is planning to use the state to test a Latino voter outreach initiative. Trump also hopes his extensive efforts to boost Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Gov. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisHillicon Valley: Facebook unveils new cryptocurrency | Waters wants company to halt plans | Democrats look to force votes on election security | Advertisers partner with tech giants on 'digital safety' | House GOP unveils cyber agenda Hillicon Valley: Facebook unveils new cryptocurrency | Waters wants company to halt plans | Democrats look to force votes on election security | Advertisers partner with tech giants on 'digital safety' | House GOP unveils cyber agenda Poll: Six Democrats lead Trump in Florida match-ups MORE (R) in the 2018 midterms will pay dividends.

Across the aisle, Andrew Gillum, the 2018 Democratic candidate for Florida governor, is leading an effort to register 1 million new voters ahead of the 2020 presidential election. The state’s Democratic Party is also planning to spend $2 million to register an additional 200,000 voters.

The St. Pete poll surveyed 3,095 likely Florida general election voters from June 15 to 16.