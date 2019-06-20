Pelosi on Biden: 'I have no criticism of what he believes is his story to tell'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump says Democrats are handing out subpoenas 'like they're cookies' Trump says Democrats are handing out subpoenas 'like they're cookies' Overnight Defense: House passes T spending package with defense funds | Senate set to vote on blocking Saudi arms sales | UN nominee defends climate change record MORE (D-Calif.) on Thursday said she had "no criticism" of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden invokes Ted Kennedy in defending remarks about working with segregationists Biden invokes Ted Kennedy in defending remarks about working with segregationists Booker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' MORE invoking his past working relationships with two segregationist senators as an example of "civility."

“What I think is most important for all the candidates is authenticity, they are who they are, they’ve lived a life and they have grown from their experiences, and I think that’s what he’s trying to tell us," Pelosi told MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell.

“I have no criticism of what he believes is his story to tell the American people, that he will work with anyone to get a good result for the American people.”

Biden has faced mounting criticism over the last two days after invoking former Sens. James Eastland (D-Miss.) and Herman Talmadge (D-Ga.) during a speech at a fundraiser Tuesday night.

The former Delaware senator cited his ability to work with the segregationists as an example of "civility" that no longer exists in Congress, pointing out that Eastland never called him “boy.”