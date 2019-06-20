Former GOP Rep. Cynthia Lummis files to run for Wyoming Senate seat

Former Wyoming GOP Rep. Cynthia Lummis Cynthia Marie LummisFormer Wyoming GOP lawmaker mulling Senate bid to replace Enzi Liz Cheney faces a big decision on her future Trump picks ex-oil lobbyist David Bernhardt for Interior secretary MORE on Thursday officially filed to run for outgoing Sen. Mike Enzi Michael (Mike) Bradley EnziBeware of the 'unknown knowns' of budget reform The Hill's Morning Report - Trump, Biden go toe-to-toe in Iowa The Hill's Morning Report - Trump, Biden go toe-to-toe in Iowa MORE’s (R-Wyo.) seat in 2020.

Lummis, a former member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, previously represented the Equality State as the state's lone House representative but opted not to seek reelection in 2016.

Enzi, 75, announced his plans to retire from the Upper Chamber in May after serving 22 years.

Lummis is likely to face a primary challenge, with some speculating House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyGOP hopes dim on reclaiming House GOP hopes dim on reclaiming House Republicans raise concerns over House campaign arm leadership MORE (R-Wyo.) may opt to run for the position.

This developing report will be updated.