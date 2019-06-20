Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democrats by 19 points in Virgina

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden invokes Ted Kennedy in defending remarks about working with segregationists Biden invokes Ted Kennedy in defending remarks about working with segregationists Booker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' MORE has a 19 point lead ahead of the closest trailing Democrats with Virginia primary voters, according to a poll released Thursday.

The nationally recognized Hampton University Center for Public Policy poll found 36 percent of Virginia Democrats would vote for Biden out of the current field of two dozen candidates.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders denies tweet about corporate Democrats was dig at Warren Sanders denies tweet about corporate Democrats was dig at Warren Democrats asked to create ideal candidate to beat Trump pick white man: poll MORE (I-Vt.) landed far behind in second with 17 percent. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders denies tweet about corporate Democrats was dig at Warren Sanders denies tweet about corporate Democrats was dig at Warren Warren: 'On Juneteenth and every day: Black lives matter' MORE (D-Mass.) is a close third at 13 percent, and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: Democrats view Biden as most electable, while Warren sees gains Poll: Democrats view Biden as most electable, while Warren sees gains 2020 Democrats share their families' immigration histories MORE (D) closely trails her with 11 percent.

Biden also leads with women, receiving 41 percent support, voters 65 and over, receiving 53 percent, and black voters, receiving 58 percent, according to the poll.

Sanders polled higher among men, receiving 21 percent of the vote, and with young voters between 18 and 34, receiving 25 percent.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocrats asked to create ideal candidate to beat Trump pick white man: poll Democrats asked to create ideal candidate to beat Trump pick white man: poll Biden defends remarks about segregationist senators: 'Apologize for what?' MORE (D-Calif.) is fourth with 7 percent, and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeO'Rourke pens Juneteenth op-ed on ongoing 'march for justice' O'Rourke pens Juneteenth op-ed on ongoing 'march for justice' 'We fight on': 2020 Democrats mark Juneteenth MORE (D-Texas) is fifth with 3 percent, according to the poll.

All other candidates to polled at 2 percent or less.

The poll included 1,126 registered voters in Virginia who identify as Democrat. The survey was conducted between May 29 and June 6. There is a plus or minus 4.3 percent margin of error.