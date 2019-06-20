Poll: Biden, Sanders edge Trump in North Carolina

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden invokes Ted Kennedy in defending remarks about working with segregationists Biden invokes Ted Kennedy in defending remarks about working with segregationists Booker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders denies tweet about corporate Democrats was dig at Warren Sanders denies tweet about corporate Democrats was dig at Warren Democrats asked to create ideal candidate to beat Trump pick white man: poll MORE (I-Vt.) hold narrow leads over President Trump Donald John TrumpBooker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' Booker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' Trump says Democrats are handing out subpoenas 'like they're cookies' MORE in North Carolina ahead of the 2020 presidential race, according to a new Public Policy Polling survey released Thursday.

Forty-nine percent of registered voters surveyed said they would back Biden in a match-up against Trump, while 46 percent said they would support the president. Five percent, meanwhile, said they are unsure who they'd back.

In a match-up against Sanders, 48 percent of North Carolina voters said they'd back the Vermont senator, compared with 47 percent who said they would vote for Trump; 5 percent said they were unsure of their pick.

No other candidate leads Trump in the poll.

Trump, who won North Carolina with nearly half the vote in the 2016 election, has an approval rating that is underwater, according to the poll. Forty-six percent of voters say they approve of the job he’s doing as president, while 49 percent disapprove.

“North Carolina’s evenly divided on Trump’s reelection,” said Dean Debnam, President of Public Policy Polling. “That’s not good news for him given that he won the state by 4 points in 2016. North Carolinians are moving against him.”

An Emerson College poll released earlier this month showed Trump trailing Biden, Sanders and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: Democrats view Biden as most electable, while Warren sees gains Poll: Democrats view Biden as most electable, while Warren sees gains 2020 Democrats share their families' immigration histories MORE in the Tar Heel state.

Polls have shown Biden and Sanders leading Trump in several key battleground states ahead of the general election, including Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, all states that helped secure Trump's victory in 2016.

Public Policy Polling surveyed 610 registered voters from June 17-18. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.