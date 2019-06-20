DCCC says it raised $8.85 million in May

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) said Thursday that it raised $8.85 million last month, giving the committee its largest-ever fundraising haul for a May before a presidential election year.

Of that $8.85 million total, $4.5 million came from small-dollar donations, with the average contribution size totaling just $17, the committee said.

"We know that a Democratically controlled House is the only firewall against the recklessness of President Trump and Washington Republicans," said Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.), the chairwoman of the DCCC.

“And from the incredible support of folks at the grassroots, it’s clear people across the country share our understanding that we can’t waste a moment defending and expanding the most diverse Majority in American history.”

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), the Republicans’ House campaign arm, has not yet released its May fundraising total. But the DCCC has so far outraised the NRCC every month this year, bringing in $32.45 million in the first quarter of 2019 to the NRCC’s $25.1 million.

The DCCC’s fundraising haul is good news for the committee as it prepares to play defense next year in the 41 districts that Democrats flipped from Republican control in 2018. At the same time, the committee has identified 33 GOP-held seats that it is looking to pick up in 2020.

Some Republicans have expressed concerns about the NRCC’s leadership and 2020 strategy, questioning the committee’s no-holds-barred messaging tactics, as well as its ability to recruit top-tier candidates after the group’s recruitment chair, Rep. Susan Brooks Susan Wiant BrooksGOP hopes dim on reclaiming House GOP hopes dim on reclaiming House Republicans raise concerns over House campaign arm leadership MORE (R-Ind.), announced her retirement last week.