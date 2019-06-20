Whoopi Goldberg defends Biden over remarks about segregationist senators

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg Whoopi GoldbergWhoopi Goldberg to Nikki Haley on abortion rights: 'I don't want you in my coochie!' Whoopi Goldberg to Nikki Haley on abortion rights: 'I don't want you in my coochie!' Whoopi Goldberg visits 'The View' as she battles pneumonia MORE on Thursday defended former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden invokes Ted Kennedy in defending remarks about working with segregationists Biden invokes Ted Kennedy in defending remarks about working with segregationists Booker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' MORE, the 2020 Democratic front-runner, for invoking his past working relationships with two segregationist senators as an example of "civility."

Goldberg pointed out that she grew up in the era of segregation.

“A lot of these guys voted 'no' on the Civil Rights Act,” she said. “Some of them were former klansmen. This is the world as it was. This is the world as it was, and that’s why LBJ had to beat up people to get them to notice us enough to give us the right to vote, OK?”

"You have to work with people you don't like," Goldberg added.

Goldberg then responded to other White House hopefuls, like Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' Booker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' Biden defends remarks about segregationist senators: 'Apologize for what?' MORE (D-N.J.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocrats asked to create ideal candidate to beat Trump pick white man: poll Democrats asked to create ideal candidate to beat Trump pick white man: poll Biden defends remarks about segregationist senators: 'Apologize for what?' MORE (D-Calif.), who have called on Biden to apologize.

“Beat him ... beat Biden in the debates, you know,” she said. “If you can beat him, beat him. Don’t try to make him out a racist. You don’t like some of the stuff he has done, say that, but you can’t call the dude a racist.”

“He sat for eight years with a black guy. Did he have a noose in the background? Come on. Come on!”

BIDEN DEFENDS WORKING WITH SEGREGATIONISTS: Former VP Joe Biden is under fire about finding consensus as he worked as a senator alongside Southern Democrats with opposing views, including those who supported segregation – the co-hosts weigh in. https://t.co/nYSOAof10m pic.twitter.com/kYi6fjNNzf — The View (@TheView) June 20, 2019

Biden has faced mounting criticism over the last two days after invoking former Sens. James Eastland (D-Miss.) and Herman Talmadge (D-Ga.) during a speech at a fundraiser Tuesday night.

The former Delaware senator cited his ability to work with the segregationists as an example of "civility" that no longer exists in Congress, pointing out that Eastland never called him “boy.”