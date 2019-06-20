Graham on Biden controversy: 'Go ask Barack Obama if he shares these concerns'

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamSecond ex-Senate staffer charged in aiding doxxing of GOP senators Second ex-Senate staffer charged in aiding doxxing of GOP senators Meghan McCain clashes with Joy Behar as the 'sacrificial Republican' on 'The View' MORE (R-S.C.) reacted to the controversy surrounding former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden invokes Ted Kennedy in defending remarks about working with segregationists Biden invokes Ted Kennedy in defending remarks about working with segregationists Booker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' MORE's comments about working civilly with segregationist senators by telling reporters to ask former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaOvernight Energy: Trump EPA finalizes rule to kill Obama climate plan | Trump officials delayed releasing docs on Yellowstone superintendent's firing | Democrats probe oil companies' role in fuel rule rollback Overnight Energy: Trump EPA finalizes rule to kill Obama climate plan | Trump officials delayed releasing docs on Yellowstone superintendent's firing | Democrats probe oil companies' role in fuel rule rollback House Democrats investigate oil companies' involvement in fuel standards rollback MORE if he "shares these concerns."

“I find this odd that the media is now discovering something about Joe Biden they didn't know in 2008. Why didn't this come up in 2008 when he was picked to be the vice president?" Graham said. "And do you really believe that Barack Obama believes there's something gone wrong with Joe Biden because he worked with people that were different?"

“Go ask President Obama if he shares these concerns."

The Hill reached out to an Obama spokesperson for comment.

Biden, the front-runner in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, made headlines this week after saying at a Tuesday fundraiser that he was able to accomplish things during his time in the Senate in the 1970s while working with segregationist senators, despite their differing views.

Biden said he “didn’t agree on much” with Sens. James Eastland (D-Miss.) and Herman Talmadge (D-Ga.), but they “got things done.”

The former VP drew backlash from several of his fellow 2020 candidates, including Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' Booker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' Biden defends remarks about segregationist senators: 'Apologize for what?' MORE (D-N.J.), who asked Biden to apologize for his remarks.

Biden dismissed calls to apologize Wednesday.

“He knows better,” Biden said referencing Booker’s call for an apology. "There’s not a racist bone in my body. I’ve been involved in civil rights my whole career. Period. Period. Period."

On Thursday, Graham dismissed some of the backlash, saying the idea that Biden is “somehow sympathetic to the views of his opponents because he worked with them is crazy.”

“It will destroy the country. I can give you a long list of things I disagree with about abortion, guns, you name it, and if I used that as an excuse to not work on immigration the country would be hurt,” Graham said.

The Hill reached out to Biden's campaign for comment.