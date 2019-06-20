Buttigieg to return to campaign trail Friday

White House hopeful Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: Democrats view Biden as most electable, while Warren sees gains Poll: Democrats view Biden as most electable, while Warren sees gains 2020 Democrats share their families' immigration histories MORE will return to the campaign trail Friday after the Indiana mayor left for South Bend following a police-involved shooting in his hometown last weekend.

Buttigieg will speak at the NALEO Annual Conference in Miami on Friday before traveling to South Carolina for several events, including the South Carolina Democratic Party Blue Palmetto Dinner and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn James (Jim) Enos Clyburn22 presidential candidates to attend Clyburn's South Carolina fish fry Impeachment will reelect Trump Impeachment will reelect Trump MORE’s (S.C.) fish fry.

Buttigieg, who has risen to the top tier of the Democratic presidential primary field, was off the campaign trail for several days after a white police officer shot and killed a black man early Sunday.

The suspect, Eric Jack Logan, 53, reportedly approached an officer with a knife before the officer shot him. The incident is under investigation by the St. Joseph prosecutor’s office. The officer did not have his body camera on.

This week Buttigieg, according to The Washington Post, met with 25 leaders from South Bend's black and Hispanic neighborhoods at a scheduled community roundtable in the city's Civil Rights Heritage Museum.

The mayor also attended a swearing-in at police headquarters where he pointed to the community's frustration that body cameras did not record Logan's death, urging officers to be aware of racial inequities in policing. All of the newly sworn-in officers were white, according to the Post.

Buttigieg has said he is open to appointing an independent prosecutor to investigate the shooting.

Buttigieg's campaign originally said the mayor would be off the campaign trail at least until Wednesday.

“We’ll take that day by day, but throughout this process that will likely go on for weeks in terms of the different investigative stages, as I always have to do as mayor, I will have to make sure that all of the different things that need to be looked after are looked after,” Buttigieg told WSBT in Indiana Wednesday when asked how long he expects to remain in South Bend.

“Every mayor and, for that matter, every president has to do many things at once, but of course my first obligation is to make sure that everything in this city is getting the attention it deserves.”

The Post noted that the shooting comes at a tenuous time for Buttigieg's campaign, as the South Bend mayor looks to smooth over his relationship with his city's black residents and attempts to secure support among black voters nationwide.