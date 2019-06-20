Ocasio-Cortez: Booker doesn't owe Biden apology over remark about segregationists

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezChuck Todd: Ocasio-Cortez's concentration camp remarks do border detainees 'tremendous disservice' Chuck Todd: Ocasio-Cortez's concentration camp remarks do border detainees 'tremendous disservice' GOP hopes dim on reclaiming House MORE (D-N.Y.) came to the defense of Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' Booker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' Biden defends remarks about segregationist senators: 'Apologize for what?' MORE (D-N.J.) on Thursday after former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden invokes Ted Kennedy in defending remarks about working with segregationists Biden invokes Ted Kennedy in defending remarks about working with segregationists Booker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' MORE suggested the senator owed him an apology for criticizing remarks Biden made about working with two segregationist lawmakers.

"For the record, Cory Booker does not *owe* Joe Biden an apology for pointing out that waxing nostalgic about working with segregationists is insensitive," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "'He knows better?' Really? What is 'better?' To stay quiet about it?"

The freshman representative said it's important not to "gloss over" Biden's comment touting his working relationship with former Democratic Sens. James Eastland (Miss.) and Herman Talmadge (Ga.) in the 1970s, saying "we can't risk depressed turnout in 2020."

"The original remark is valid to ask about & have a discussion on or clarify — not dismiss," she said. "We should be compassionate toward each other, but not silent."

Biden was called out by a handful of Democratic presidential primary opponents on Wednesday, including Booker, after he recalled the "civility" surrounding working with the segregationist senators.

He refused Booker's call for an apology, telling reporters, "He knows better. There’s not a racist bone in my body. I’ve been involved in civil rights my whole career. Period. Period. Period."

Booker told CNN's Don Lemon Don Carlton LemonBooker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' Booker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' Biden camp blasts 'baseless lies' about his health MORE that Biden "shouldn't need this lesson" and called Biden's response "deeply disappointing."

"At a time when we have in the highest offices in the land divisiveness, racial hatred and bigotry being spewed, he should have the sensitivity to know that this is time I need to be an ally, I need to be a healer, I need to not engage in usage of words that harms folks," he continued. "This is deeply disappointing."

Biden's campaign did not immediately return a request for comment about Ocasio-Cortez's remark.

The progressive firebrand has previously hinted at support for other rivals of Biden in the 2020 Democratic field, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenSanders denies tweet about corporate Democrats was dig at Warren Sanders denies tweet about corporate Democrats was dig at Warren Warren: 'On Juneteenth and every day: Black lives matter' MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders denies tweet about corporate Democrats was dig at Warren Sanders denies tweet about corporate Democrats was dig at Warren Democrats asked to create ideal candidate to beat Trump pick white man: poll MORE (I-Vt.).