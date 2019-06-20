Harris pens Univision op-ed: 'Hatred and resentment are the core' of Trump's politics

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocrats asked to create ideal candidate to beat Trump pick white man: poll Democrats asked to create ideal candidate to beat Trump pick white man: poll Biden defends remarks about segregationist senators: 'Apologize for what?' MORE (D-Calif.) wrote an op-ed for Spanish-language TV network Univision on Thursday criticizing President Trump Donald John TrumpBooker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' Booker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' Trump says Democrats are handing out subpoenas 'like they're cookies' MORE and defending her candidacy.

The article focuses on President Trump's immigration policies, highlighting his rhetoric about some Mexicans being rapists and his announcement of a new effort by Immigration and Customs Enforcement starting to boost deportations of immigrants in the country illegally.

"You have to speak with honesty: Cruelty against immigrants has been the defining theme of Donald Trump's presidency," Harris wrote.

The White House hopeful then explained that she became an attorney and public servant because she wanted to protect people.

"So when I see Donald Trump abuse the most powerful office in the world to inflict pain on the most vulnerable, it's difficult for me to understand how someone could have such evil," Harris wrote. "But what I do understand is that hatred and resentment are the core of his cynical politics."

The California lawmaker pledged to defend immigrants if elected president, citing her opposition to Trump's policies and support of the Dream Act.

This is the second time Harris has communicated opposition to Trump's immigration policies in Spanish.

Last week, she ripped Trump's plan to deport "millions" of immigrants in both English and Spanish.

Hispanics are expected to make up roughly 13 percent of eligible voters in the 2020, according to an analysis by the Pew Research Center, making them the largest ethnic or racial minority group in the electorate.