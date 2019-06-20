Sanders clashes with MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle over Biden comments

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders denies tweet about corporate Democrats was dig at Warren Sanders denies tweet about corporate Democrats was dig at Warren Democrats asked to create ideal candidate to beat Trump pick white man: poll MORE (I-Vt.) clashed with an MSNBC host Thursday during an interview when the host pressed the 2020 presidential candidate on his call for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden invokes Ted Kennedy in defending remarks about working with segregationists Biden invokes Ted Kennedy in defending remarks about working with segregationists Booker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' MORE to apologize over his remarks about working with two segregationist lawmakers.

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle said Biden was trying to make the point that “bipartisanship is necessary” and he’s shown it by working with “the deplorable of the deplorable.”

“Why is it you believe he has to apologize,” she asked Sanders.

The bipartisanship is not what Sanders disagrees with, he said.

"Look, when you're in Congress you work with everybody. I do; I think every member of the Senate, every member of the House works with people who have very, very different points of view," Sanders said.

“But I don’t think you have to be touting personal relations with people who were very brutal segregationists,” he added.

Sanders and Biden are in the race among more than 20 other Democrats for the party’s presidential nomination.

Pushed on whether he thinks Biden’s comments have been taken out of context as a praise of the segregationists, Sanders told MSNBC “I think the media makes a bigger deal of it than it is,” but would not back down on his call for Biden to apologize.

“That’s my view. I’m sorry ma’am. I’m sorry if you disagree with me, that’s my view,” Sanders said.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' Booker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' Biden defends remarks about segregationist senators: 'Apologize for what?' MORE (D-N.J.) also called on Biden to apologize. Biden publicly refused, saying, “apologize for what,” and suggested Booker is the one who should apologize.

"He knows better,” Biden said, referring to Booker.

A handful of 2020 candidates condemned Biden after he spoke about the civility between him and segregationist politicians working in the Senate in 2020.

Biden’s campaign did not returned a request for comment from The Hill.