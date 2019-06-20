Trump Jr.: Roy Moore 'doing a disservice to all conservatives' by running for Senate

Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by MAPRx — Trump jumps into 2020 race The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by MAPRx — Trump jumps into 2020 race Trump lashes out at Democrats over Hope Hicks testimony MORE slammed Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreAlabama senator: Sessions hasn't ruled out Senate bid Alabama senator: Sessions hasn't ruled out Senate bid Roy Moore to announce Thursday if he will run for Senate again MORE’s (R) decision on Thursday to run for Senate in Alabama, saying that the former Alabama Supreme Court justice is “doing a disservice to all conservatives” by running.

“I can assure everyone that by running, Roy Moore is going against my father and he’s doing a disservice to all conservatives across the country in the process,” the president's eldest son wrote in a Thursday afternoon tweet.

Trump Jr.'s comments come after Moore announced earlier Thursday that he would run for Senate in Alabama again, challenging incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) for his seat in 2020 after losing to him in a contentious special election in 2017.

President Trump first weighed in on Moore's candidacy last month, saying Republicans "cannot allow themselves to again lose the Senate seat in the Great State of Alabama." He added at the time that he didn't think Moore could win.

Moore on Thursday said his decision to run is “not going against” Trump, but Trump Jr. made clear that the president does not support his campaign.

The president first threw his support behind Moore during his 2017 run to replace Jeff Sessions (R) in the Senate, despite allegations that the former judge pursued sexual and romantic relationships with teenage girls in the 1970s when he was in his 30s. Moore has denied the allegations against him.

Moore’s loss to Jones in 2017 gave Democrats their first Senate seat in Alabama in 25 years.

Before Moore wins a rematch against Jones, he will have to defeat former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville, Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Ala.) and state Rep. Arnold Mooney, who have all already declared their candidacy for the Republican nomination.