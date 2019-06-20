McConnell vows to oppose Moore's Senate bid 'in every way'

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOvernight Defense: House passes T spending package with defense funds | Senate set to vote on blocking Saudi arms sales | UN nominee defends climate change record Overnight Defense: House passes T spending package with defense funds | Senate set to vote on blocking Saudi arms sales | UN nominee defends climate change record Senate to vote Thursday to block Trump's Saudi arms deal MORE (R-Ky.) signaled on Thursday that he and his allies will actively work to oppose Roy MooreRoy Stewart MooreAlabama senator: Sessions hasn't ruled out Senate bid Alabama senator: Sessions hasn't ruled out Senate bid Roy Moore to announce Thursday if he will run for Senate again MORE's bid for Alabama's Senate seat after the conservative firebrand announced he was jumping into the race.“He can do what he wants to, but we’re certainly going to oppose him in every way,” McConnell told the Associated Press shortly before Moore's announcement.
Moore announced on Thursday afternoon that he would launch a bid for Alabama's Senate seat after previously winning the party's nomination in 2017, only to lose to now-Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) in a contentious special election.
Moore's candidacy is a national nightmare for Republicans. They blame him for losing what they view as a safe GOP seat in a deeply red state that President TrumpDonald John TrumpBooker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' Booker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' Trump says Democrats are handing out subpoenas 'like they're cookies' MORE won easily in 2016.
Moore lost the race after facing multiple accusations of pursuing sexual and romantic relationships with teenage girls decades ago when he was in his 30s; he has denied any wrongdoing.
National outside groups allied with McConnell had previously indicated they were leaving the door open to working to make sure Moore doesn't win the party's nomination for a second time. McConnell's comments mark the clearest indication that national Republicans intend to try to stop any potential momentum for Moore.
Jack Pandol, a spokesman for the McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund, said Moore winning the GOP nomination "would be gift wrapping" the Senate seat for Democrats.
"We believe most Alabama Republicans realize that nominating Roy Moore would be gift wrapping this Senate seat for Chuck SchumerCharles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSenate confirms Trump judicial nominee criticized for being hostile to LGBT community Senate confirms Trump judicial nominee criticized for being hostile to LGBT community Democrats detail new strategy to pressure McConnell on election security bills MORE. It remains to be seen whether Moore can escape his baggage without his candidacy collapsing under its own weight," he added in a statement.
Sen. Richard ShelbyRichard Craig ShelbyHouse Democrats close to finalizing border aid bill House Democrats close to finalizing border aid bill Congressional leaders, White House officials fail to reach budget deal MORE (R-Ala.), who is close with McConnell, said on Thursday that Alabama "can do better" than Moore, who he warned wouldn't be "good" for the Republican Party.
"I don't think it would help the president. I don't think it would help anybody running. He would … take a lot of oxygen out of there," Shelby said.
Asked if he thought GOP groups should actively campaign against Moore, he added: "I think a lot of them will."
Moore ran against the national GOP establishment during his 2017 Senate bid, and argued on Thursday that they will try to "smear" him.
“Why is there such a fear, such an anger to somebody running?” Moore said. “The mere mention of my name causes people to get up and arms in D.C.”