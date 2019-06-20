McConnell vows to oppose Moore's Senate bid 'in every way'

ADVERTISEMENT Moore announced on Thursday afternoon that he would launch a bid for Alabama's Senate seat after previously winning the party's nomination in 2017, only to lose to now-Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) in a contentious special election.

Moore lost the race after facing multiple accusations of pursuing sexual and romantic relationships with teenage girls decades ago when he was in his 30s; he has denied any wrongdoing.

"I don't think it would help the president. I don't think it would help anybody running. He would … take a lot of oxygen out of there," Shelby said.

Asked if he thought GOP groups should actively campaign against Moore, he added: "I think a lot of them will."

Moore ran against the national GOP establishment during his 2017 Senate bid, and argued on Thursday that they will try to "smear" him.

“Why is there such a fear, such an anger to somebody running?” Moore said. “The mere mention of my name causes people to get up and arms in D.C.”