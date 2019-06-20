Delaware Democrat criticizes Biden comments: 'We can't make excuses' for not learning

Kerri Evelyn Harris, a prominent African American Delaware Democrat, joined the voices calling on former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden invokes Ted Kennedy in defending remarks about working with segregationists Biden invokes Ted Kennedy in defending remarks about working with segregationists Booker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' MORE to apologize for speaking of the “civility” of his relationships with former segregationist colleagues.

“I would hope that he comes out and apologizes,” Harris said, according to HuffPost. “I would hope that he steps back and realizes that there is much more that we have to do to create changes in this country besides beating Trump.”

Harris unsuccessfully challenged Sen. Tom Carper Thomas (Tom) Richard CarperOvernight Defense: House passes T spending package with defense funds | Senate set to vote on blocking Saudi arms sales | UN nominee defends climate change record Overnight Defense: House passes T spending package with defense funds | Senate set to vote on blocking Saudi arms sales | UN nominee defends climate change record Bipartisan senators propose forcing EPA to set drinking water standard for 'forever chemicals' MORE (D-Del.) in the state’s 2018 Democratic primaries and currently serves as organizing director for progressive advocacy group Working Hero. She also represents the state on the Democratic National Committee.

“If we’re saying we want to defeat Trump, we can’t be like Trump and make excuses for not having learned lessons,” Harris said. “[Biden]’s been in the public eye for far too long to not understand that every word he says counts.”

The controversy was sparked by comments Biden made at a fundraiser earlier this week, in which he recalled his time in the Senate working with Sens. James O. Eastland (D-Miss.) and Herman Talmadge (D-Ga.).

“At least there was some civility. We got things done. We didn't agree on much of anything. We got things done. We got it finished,” Biden said.

The comments prompted several of Biden’s competitors in the 2020 Democratic race to call for an apology, including Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' Booker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' Biden defends remarks about segregationist senators: 'Apologize for what?' MORE (D-N.J.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisDemocrats asked to create ideal candidate to beat Trump pick white man: poll Democrats asked to create ideal candidate to beat Trump pick white man: poll Biden defends remarks about segregationist senators: 'Apologize for what?' MORE (D-Calif.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders denies tweet about corporate Democrats was dig at Warren Sanders denies tweet about corporate Democrats was dig at Warren Democrats asked to create ideal candidate to beat Trump pick white man: poll MORE (I-Vt.), as well as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioBiden campaign blasts 'willfully disingenuous' attacks on remark about segregationist senators Sanders calls on Biden to apologize for comments on segregationist senators Sanders calls on Biden to apologize for comments on segregationist senators MORE.

“That comment really took me back,” Harris told HuffPost. “It shows how removed he is at this moment of rising racial tensions that are coming back not unlike during the times that he is referring to. People are fearful.”