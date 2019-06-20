McConnell-backed Super PAC says nominating Roy Moore would be 'gift wrapping' seat to Dems

An independent Super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOvernight Defense: House passes T spending package with defense funds | Senate set to vote on blocking Saudi arms sales | UN nominee defends climate change record Overnight Defense: House passes T spending package with defense funds | Senate set to vote on blocking Saudi arms sales | UN nominee defends climate change record Senate to vote Thursday to block Trump's Saudi arms deal MORE (R-Ky.) on Thursday voiced strong opposition to Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreAlabama senator: Sessions hasn't ruled out Senate bid Alabama senator: Sessions hasn't ruled out Senate bid Roy Moore to announce Thursday if he will run for Senate again MORE's decision to run for Alabama Senate again, saying that nominating him would be "gift wrapping" the seat to Democrats.

“We believe most Alabama Republicans realize that nominating Roy Moore would be gift wrapping this Senate seat for Chuck Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerSenate confirms Trump judicial nominee criticized for being hostile to LGBT community Senate confirms Trump judicial nominee criticized for being hostile to LGBT community Democrats detail new strategy to pressure McConnell on election security bills MORE," Senate Leadership Fund Communications Director Jack Pandol said in a statement. "It remains to be seen whether Moore can escape his baggage without his candidacy collapsing under its own weight, regardless of what groups on the outside do."

The statement came just moments after Moore, a former Alabama Supreme Court justice, announced that he would challenge Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) for his seat in 2020. The move comes after the controversial Republican lost to Jones in a 2017 special election to replace former Sen. Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsAlabama senator: Sessions hasn't ruled out Senate bid Alabama senator: Sessions hasn't ruled out Senate bid The Hill's Morning Report - Trump to kick off bid for second term in Florida MORE (R-Ala.)

Moore gained massive scrutiny during the race over allegations that he pursued sexual and romantic relationships with teenage girls in the 1970s when he was in his 30s. Moore has adamantly denied the accusations, and received support from President Trump Donald John TrumpBooker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' Booker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' Trump says Democrats are handing out subpoenas 'like they're cookies' MORE during the campaign.

“I will run for the U.S. Senate in 2020,” Moore told supporters in Montgomery, Ala. on Thursday. “Can I win? Yes, I can win.”

McConnell suggested before Moore's announcement that Republicans would proactively work to oppose his nomination.

“He can do what he wants to, but we’re certainly going to oppose him in every way,” McConnell told the Associated Press

"I can assure everyone that by running, Roy Moore is going against my father and he’s doing a disservice to all conservatives across the country in the process," he said on Twitter