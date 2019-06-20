Pence to help launch 'Latinos for Trump' in Miami

Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceThe most important pledge Democratic presidential candidates can make Pence communications director to leave White House White House crowd sings 'Happy Birthday' to Trump MORE will attend a kickoff event next Tuesday in Miami for "Latinos for Trump," a campaign effort to engage Latino voters ahead of the 2020 election.

The event will take place at a Miami hotel one day before the first of two Democratic debates are held in the same city. Florida will serve as a crucial swing state in the 2020 presidential race, but the Trump campaign said "Latinos for Trump" will be a nationwide project.

"The strong Latino support for President Trump Donald John TrumpBooker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' Booker hits Biden's defense of remarks about segregationist senators: 'He's better than this' Trump says Democrats are handing out subpoenas 'like they're cookies' MORE and his policies will be instrumental in re-electing the president for a second term," Hannah Castillo, director of coalitions for the Trump campaign, said in a statement.

Collins echoed some of Trump's common arguments of why minority groups should support his reelection, pointing to low unemployment rates among Hispanics and the president's support for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó over embattled President Nicolás Maduro.

But Trump has also drawn criticism for some of his comments and policies toward Latinos dating back to his 2016 campaign launch, when he asserted Mexico was sending "rapists" and bringing crime across the border.

He has maintained that hardline rhetoric on immigration since taking office, referring to Central American migrants as "criminals" and "thugs." He has threatened to shutter the border with Mexico and cut aid to Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras in an effort to curb the flow of migrants.

In an interview with Telemundo set to air Thursday night, Trump asserted that Latino voters supported his rhetoric and threats to deport scores of immigrants in the country illegally.