Klobuchar fundraises for Doug Jones following Roy Moore's Senate run announcement

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) called for donations to the reelection campaign of Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) on Thursday after Jones's former challenger, Roy Moore, announced a new Senate bid.

Moore, the former state chief justice who faced allegations of sexual misconduct of minors during his Senate run in 2017, said Thursday that he would run again in 2020 against Jones, who is running for a full term after winning a special election to replace former Sen. Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsAlabama senator: Sessions hasn't ruled out Senate bid Alabama senator: Sessions hasn't ruled out Senate bid The Hill's Morning Report - Trump to kick off bid for second term in Florida MORE (R).

"Here’s what I know: The next Democratic president needs a Democratic Senate to get her agenda passed. And Democrats can’t flip the Senate without reelecting Doug," Klobuchar wrote in a fundraising email Thursday evening.

"Since he arrived in the Senate, Doug and I have worked together to defend health care, combat voter suppression, and provide help for America’s farmers," she continued. "I was there when he gave his first speech on the Senate floor. He’s been a great partner as we work to get things done for the American people."

The email goes on to call Moore "unfit" for public office, and requests readers to send donations that would be split between Jones's reelection campaign and Klobuchar's own 2020 candidacy for president.

Moore's candidacy is expected to be uniformly opposed by Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill, with republicans including Donald Trump Jr. and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) releasing statements in opposition to the former chief justice's Senate bid.

"We'll be opposing Roy Moore vigorously," McConnell told reporters Thursday afternoon.