Tillis Democratic challenger leads in North Carolina poll

Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisGOP frets about Trump's poll numbers Koch political arm endorses Colorado Sen. Gardner Overnight Defense: US to send 1K more troops to Mideast amid Iran tensions | Iran threatens to break limit on uranium production in 10 days | US accuses Iran of 'nuclear blackmail' | Details on key defense bill amendments MORE (R-N.C.) is nearly tied with his Democratic challenger as he runs for reelection in North Carolina.

Tillis trailed former state Sen. Cal Cunningham (D) by just 1 point, according to a survey released to The Hill from the left-leaning Public Policy Polling.

The survey showed 41 percent of North Carolina voters polled said they would vote for Cunningham if he was the state's Democratic Senate nominee, while 40 percent said they would vote for Tillis.

The poll also showed Tillis's approval ratings in the state to be underwater, with 23 percent of North Carolina voters saying they approved of the way he does his job in the Senate, and 46 percent saying they disapproved.

Tillis is also trailing another one of his three challengers, according to an Emerson College poll released earlier this month.

North Carolina state Sen. Erica Smith (D) leads Tillis 46 percent to 39 percent in the poll.

Tillis is seen as one of the more vulnerable Republicans in the upper chamber, making Democrats hopeful they can make inroads in the Tar Heel State, which former President Obama won in 2008.

Cunningham, a veteran of the Iraq War who served as an Army prosecutor, is the third Democrat to enter the race against Tillis.

He joins Smith and Mecklenburg County Commissioner Trevor Fuller in the race.

Republicans currently have a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is set on keeping it in 2020.

The Public Policy Poll was commissioned by VoteVets and was conducted on June 17-18, among 610 North Carolina voters.