Viral photo shows Warren sitting behind Sanders on flight to Miami

By Morgan Gstalter - 06/21/19 05:04 PM EDT
 

Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenAOC is the Trump-era hero we need Warren pledges to ban private prisons Democrats call for restraint, oversight as Trump reportedly calls back Iranian strike MORE (D-Mass.) may be ahead of Sen. Bernie SandersBernie SandersWarren pledges to ban private prisons Tensions raised in Biden campaign over segregationist comments, letters: report The Hill's Morning Report — US strikes approved against Iran pulled back MORE (I-Vt.) in some 2020 presidential polls, but she was seen sitting behind him on a Thursday flight.

The two White House contenders, sitting a row apart in window seats, were photographed by The Hill’s editor-at-large Steve Clemons.

The flight was heading to Miami, Fla. where the first round of Democratic debates are being held next week.

Social media users shared the image, many joking about the candidates' placement and the expressions on the faces of their fellow passengers. 

Warren narrowly edged Sanders by 1 point in a new Economist/YouGov poll released on Thursday, although both trailed front-runner former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenWarren pledges to ban private prisons Tensions raised in Biden campaign over segregationist comments, letters: report The Hill's Morning Report — US strikes approved against Iran pulled back MORE.

Sanders appeared to knock his Senate colleague in a tweet Wednesday referencing corporate Democrats supporting "anybody but Bernie," but he denied it was a shot at his fellow progressive.

“That tweet was not about Elizabeth Warren at all. Not at all. Elizabeth is a friend of mine, and we’re going to run what I hope are issue-oriented campaigns," Sanders told CNN's Chris CuomoChristopher (Chris) Charles CuomoSanders denies tweet about corporate Democrats was dig at Warren Sanders knocks Warren: Corporate wing of Democratic Party is 'anybody but Bernie' CNN's Rye: U.S. will soon be running 'death camps' at the border MORE on "Cuomo Primetime."

"This was though, a very strong statement about a group called Third Way, and you know that Third Way is the corporatist wing of the Democratic Party," he continued. 

Sanders's remarks come hours after he referenced a Politico article about how Democrats are running to Warren's campaign in a bid to block him from getting the nomination. 

The two candidates will appear on the debate stage on different nights next week, avoiding a face-off for the time being. 

