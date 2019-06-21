Viral photo shows Warren sitting behind Sanders on flight to Miami

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenAOC is the Trump-era hero we need Warren pledges to ban private prisons Democrats call for restraint, oversight as Trump reportedly calls back Iranian strike MORE (D-Mass.) may be ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren pledges to ban private prisons Tensions raised in Biden campaign over segregationist comments, letters: report The Hill's Morning Report — US strikes approved against Iran pulled back MORE (I-Vt.) in some 2020 presidential polls, but she was seen sitting behind him on a Thursday flight.

The two White House contenders, sitting a row apart in window seats, were photographed by The Hill’s editor-at-large Steve Clemons.

The flight was heading to Miami, Fla. where the first round of Democratic debates are being held next week.

Social media users shared the image, many joking about the candidates' placement and the expressions on the faces of their fellow passengers.

they are both seated above the left wing. https://t.co/lQGcn6lquQ — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) June 21, 2019

She looks like she's just doing her own thing but really, @EWarren is figuring out how to leapfrog @BernieSanders and end up in 14A. https://t.co/AITsE3uzKc — Todd J. Gillman (@toddgillman) June 21, 2019

tfw when you see a coworker outside of work and you try and figure out how much you actually have to interact https://t.co/vA6ZYN8Twd — Pete Schroeder (@peteschroeder) June 21, 2019

With 24 candidate running, how were there not 12 more on the plane https://t.co/WItZpufc19 — Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) June 21, 2019

This guy knows how many photos he is about to be in pic.twitter.com/hcLAWrcj1f — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) June 21, 2019

Warren narrowly edged Sanders by 1 point in a new Economist/YouGov poll released on Thursday, although both trailed front-runner former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWarren pledges to ban private prisons Tensions raised in Biden campaign over segregationist comments, letters: report The Hill's Morning Report — US strikes approved against Iran pulled back MORE.

Sanders appeared to knock his Senate colleague in a tweet Wednesday referencing corporate Democrats supporting "anybody but Bernie," but he denied it was a shot at his fellow progressive.

“That tweet was not about Elizabeth Warren at all. Not at all. Elizabeth is a friend of mine, and we’re going to run what I hope are issue-oriented campaigns," Sanders told CNN's Chris Cuomo Christopher (Chris) Charles CuomoSanders denies tweet about corporate Democrats was dig at Warren Sanders knocks Warren: Corporate wing of Democratic Party is 'anybody but Bernie' CNN's Rye: U.S. will soon be running 'death camps' at the border MORE on "Cuomo Primetime."

"This was though, a very strong statement about a group called Third Way, and you know that Third Way is the corporatist wing of the Democratic Party," he continued.

Sanders's remarks come hours after he referenced a Politico article about how Democrats are running to Warren's campaign in a bid to block him from getting the nomination.

The two candidates will appear on the debate stage on different nights next week, avoiding a face-off for the time being.