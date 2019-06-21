Nikki Haley blasts Roy Moore's Senate bid: 'He does not represent our Republican Party'

Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyTrump UN nominee: Climate change poses 'real risks' The Hill's Morning Report - Trump's reelection message: Promises kept Trump's UN pick faces Senate grilling MORE, the Trump administration’s former ambassador to the United Nations, came out on Friday in opposition to Roy Moore Roy Stewart MooreThe Hill's Morning Report — US strikes approved against Iran pulled back Klobuchar fundraises for Doug Jones following Roy Moore's Senate run announcement McSally on Moore running for Senate again: 'This place has enough creepy old men' MORE launching another Senate bid in Alabama.

“Who in the world are his advisors? At what point does he think another run will have a different response?” Haley asked on Twitter.

“He does not represent our Republican Party,” the former GOP governor of South Carolina added.

The controversial former Alabama Supreme Court justice announced Thursday that he will seek to challenge Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.) for his seat in 2020.

Moore won the Republican nomination for a special election in 2017 to fill the seat vacated by Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsNadler apologized after repeatedly calling Hope Hicks 'Ms. Lewandowski' at hearing The Hill's Morning Report — US strikes approved against Iran pulled back Klobuchar fundraises for Doug Jones following Roy Moore's Senate run announcement MORE when he joined the Trump administration as attorney general.

But Moore's campaign was tainted by allegations that he had pursued sexual and romantic relationships with teenage girls decades ago when he was in his 30s, claims he has denied.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellThe Hill's Morning Report — US strikes approved against Iran pulled back Ingraham dismisses reparations: 'We won, you lost' Klobuchar fundraises for Doug Jones following Roy Moore's Senate run announcement MORE (R-Ky.) vowed this week that he and his allies would strongly oppose the former judge's campaign in 2020.

"We'll be opposing Roy Moore vigorously," McConnell told reporters at the Capitol earlier this week.

Other Senate Republicans also came out in opposition of Moore's candidacy.

“Give me a break. This place has enough creepy old men,” Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyMcSally on Moore running for Senate again: 'This place has enough creepy old men' Roy Moore says he will run for Senate in Alabama GOP frets about Trump's poll numbers MORE (R-Ariz.) said.