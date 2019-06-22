Private prisons' stocks drop on Warren pledge

Shares in private prisons dropped Friday after Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPrivate prisons' stocks drop on Warren pledge Overnight Health Care: Key Trump drug pricing proposal takes step forward | Missouri Planned Parenthood clinic loses bid for license | 2020 Democrats to take part in Saturday forum on abortion rights Viral photo shows Warren sitting behind Sanders on flight to Miami MORE (D-Mass.) pledged to ban them if elected president, according to CNN.

Private prison operator CoreCivic's stock fell 5 percent. Shares of The GEO Group, a Florida-based private prison and detention company, fell 5.6 percent. Those drops came as broader stock market on Friday was flat, leaning toward growing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warren earlier Friday called for the abolition of private prisons and private immigration facilities "by ending all contracts that the Bureau of Prisons and ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] have with private detention providers."

The Massachusetts lawmaker described private detention facilities as rife with corruption, mistreatment of inmates and support from lobbying efforts in Washington.

Warren's campaign told CNN they were unfazed by the stock drop.