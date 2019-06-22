Harris dances with drum line, leads chant at SC convention

Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisChicago mayor says city won't cooperate over reported ICE raids Overnight Health Care: Key Trump drug pricing proposal takes step forward | Missouri Planned Parenthood clinic loses bid for license | 2020 Democrats to take part in Saturday forum on abortion rights Kamala Harris releases summer playlist MORE (D-Calif) was seen dancing alongside a drum line when she arrived at the South Carolina Democratic Party convention on Saturday.

When you went to an HBCU: @KamalaHarris enters the convention hall here with a drum line pic.twitter.com/kVSj0jZySJ — Nolan D. McCaskill (@NolanDMcCaskill) June 22, 2019

Everyone else: Just go homeParty is already here. @KamalaHarris and the entire drumline have arrived. #SCDemWeekend pic.twitter.com/WiL5CDtaUt — J. Thompson (@jeremysthompson) June 22, 2019

The 2020 contender then lead a chant with her supporters, changing their “Kamala” cry to her campaign slogan of “For The People.”

.@KamalaHarris arrives at the South Carolina Democratic Party convention, dancing, leading her own chant pic.twitter.com/c8LK6v2Dcx — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) June 22, 2019

Harris is one of several Democrats in South Carolina this weekend.

The state’s primary is crucial for candidates to put up an early showing of support, particularly among African American voters, who make up 61 percent of the state’s primary electorate.

The contest has particularly high states for Harris and Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerHillicon Valley: House panel advances election security bill | GOP senator targets YouTube with bill on child exploitation | Hicks told Congress Trump camp felt 'relief' after release of Clinton docs | Commerce blacklists five Chinese tech groups Overnight Health Care: Key Trump drug pricing proposal takes step forward | Missouri Planned Parenthood clinic loses bid for license | 2020 Democrats to take part in Saturday forum on abortion rights Senate Democrats press regulators over reported tech investigations MORE (D-N.J.), the only two black candidates in the field.

Twenty-one of the 24 Democratic presidential candidates are speaking at the state’s party convention.

South Carolina Democrats, however, are being criticized for only allowing MSNBC to cover the event, barring news outlets including Fox News, CNN and C-SPAN in an unprecedented move.