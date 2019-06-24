A progressive group is launching a campaign Monday to identify and highlight primary voters who were previously undecided or backed other candidates who then threw their support behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 Democrat: 'My DM's are open and I actually read & respond' Group of wealthy Americans write open letter asking to be taxed more Inslee unveils plan to fight fossil fuel pollution MORE’s (D-Mass.) White House bid.

The Progressive Change Campaign Committee (PCCC), the first national group to endorse Warren, launched the Switch to Warren campaign Monday just days before the Massachusetts Democrat will appear centerstage for the first Democratic primary debate.

“As voters see Elizabeth Warren connect her bold transformational plans to her personal story of struggle growing up poor in Oklahoma and as a single mom in Texas, they are inspired to support her,” said Adam Green, co-founder of the PCCC.

“The debates represent the biggest opportunity yet for voters to compare candidates and switch to Warren as they realize she’d crush Trump on the campaign trail and would be the best president for America. We’re launching the SwitchToWarren.com campaign to showcase this very real dynamic.”

Warren has recently gained traction in national and statewide polls as voters and the media take note of her “I have a plan for that” playbook packed with detailed policy proposals to tackle economic and racial inequities.

Long a favorite of the party’s left flank, Warren finds herself in a pitched battle with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - Crunch time arrives for 2020 Dems with debates on deck The Memo: All eyes on faltering Biden ahead of first debate Progressive group launches campaign to identify voters who switch to Warren MORE (I-Vt.) for the progressive mantle in the 24-candidate primary field. Trying to recover from a slow campaign rollout, Warren earlier this month leapfrogged Sanders to land in second place in a handful of national polls and a Monmouth University survey of likely Democratic caucusgoers in Nevada .

However, the PCCC is looking to pull in most of its defectors from voters who are undecided or back former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden, Eastland and rejecting the cult of civility Inslee unveils plan to fight fossil fuel pollution Biden lays out immigration priorities, rips Trump for 'assault on dignity' MORE, the current primary frontrunner.

“Bernie supporters are pretty hard core and are not the cornerstone of any Warren strategy. Biden voters and undecided voters are the biggest honey pots for Elizabeth Warren because they are disproportionately Pundit Voters who prioritize electability,” Green told The Hill.

“As these Pundit Voters see Warren connect on a gut level on the debate stage -- tying her plans to her personal story of struggle growing up poor in Oklahoma and being a single mom in Texas -- they increasingly will see her as the best candidate to defeat Trump and will move to her side.”

The PCCC showcased a slate of interviews it conducted with attendees after Warren campaign events in the swing state of Michigan who said they had changed their mind after seeing her in person.

“I came in here committed to another candidate. It would take a lot to turn my head. But, I will admit, my head was turned,” Thea Barrak, a student at Wayne State University, said. “I was very impressed about – I think it’s mentioned a lot, but how she had a plan for everything.”

“Coming into this, even though I knew a little bit about Elizabeth, I wasn’t on board with her yet. Now I feel like I’m really there with her as I’ve heard her talk,” added Sandy Kerchefski. “I think if the Michigan people see that she’s for the worker, for childcare, and you know all the things she’s for, I think they’ll come around. I’d like her see her obviously be president. I think she’s a great candidate, and she really shows that she’s for the people.”

The PCCC will continue to unveil new testimonials every day leading up to the first night of the first Democratic primary debate Thursday.

The group is banking on Warren’s performance to fuel further defections, hoping her ability to connect with voters will extend from the Miami stage to the possibly millions of viewers set to tune in.

Warren will appear on the debate stage Wednesday, the first night of the two-day debate. Though she will appear alongside other high-profile candidates such as former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) and Sens. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerInslee unveils plan to fight fossil fuel pollution The Memo: All eyes on faltering Biden ahead of first debate Progressive group launches campaign to identify voters who switch to Warren MORE (D-N.J.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharJuan Williams: Warren on the rise Progressive group launches campaign to identify voters who switch to Warren 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the first Democratic showdown MORE (D-Minn.), recent polling shows Warren with comfortable leads over all of them.

Sanders and Biden will duke it out along with eight other contenders on Thursday night.

While Warren will be unable to directly take on the Vermont Independent and the former vice president, she will be able to cast herself as the sole true top-tier contender among the candidates appearing on Wednesday night.