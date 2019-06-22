Gillibrand leads 'Happy Birthday' to Warren in South Carolina

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandOvernight Health Care: Key Trump drug pricing proposal takes step forward | Missouri Planned Parenthood clinic loses bid for license | 2020 Democrats to take part in Saturday forum on abortion rights On The Money: S&P hits record as stocks rally on Fed cut hopes | Facebook's new cryptocurrency raises red flags for critics | Internal IRS watchdog rips agency's taxpayer service | Apple seeks tariff relief Gillibrand introduces bill blocking HUD rule on undocumented public housing residents MORE (D-N.Y) led a crowd to sing "Happy Birthday" to her presidential challenger Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPrivate prisons' stocks drop on Warren pledge Overnight Health Care: Key Trump drug pricing proposal takes step forward | Missouri Planned Parenthood clinic loses bid for license | 2020 Democrats to take part in Saturday forum on abortion rights Viral photo shows Warren sitting behind Sanders on flight to Miami MORE (D-Mass.) when the two saw each other in South Carolina Saturday.

Gillibrand's campaign tweeted a video of her leading a crowd to sing the song to the Massachusetts Democrat Saturday, with a grinning Gillibrand holding Warren's hand as the room sings, before Warren ends the performance with a bow.

It’s a busy weekend in South Carolina, but there’s always time for a birthday song. Happy birthday, @ewarren! pic.twitter.com/p9noaO5Zxe — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 22, 2019

The two candidates appeared in South Carolina this weekend for House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn's (D-S.C.) annual Fish Fry, where 21 of the 24 announced Democratic 2020 contenders made bids for South Carolina voters ahead of the state's early primary.

Warren, whose birthday is June 22, turned 70 this year as she and Gillibrand seek the party's 2020 nomination for president.

Though no longer in her 60s, the Massachusetts senator remains the youngest of the current Democratic Party frontrunners: former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOvernight Health Care: Key Trump drug pricing proposal takes step forward | Missouri Planned Parenthood clinic loses bid for license | 2020 Democrats to take part in Saturday forum on abortion rights Will we ever have another veteran as president? Washington braces for Trump's next move on Iran MORE is 76, and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOvernight Health Care: Key Trump drug pricing proposal takes step forward | Missouri Planned Parenthood clinic loses bid for license | 2020 Democrats to take part in Saturday forum on abortion rights Will we ever have another veteran as president? Viral photo shows Warren sitting behind Sanders on flight to Miami MORE (I-Vt.) is 77.

Gillibrand, who celebrated her 56th birthday in December, is one of the younger Democrats in the pack, though the youngest candidate accolade goes to South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegOvernight Health Care: Key Trump drug pricing proposal takes step forward | Missouri Planned Parenthood clinic loses bid for license | 2020 Democrats to take part in Saturday forum on abortion rights South Bend family faults Buttigieg for failed police oversight after shooting 2020 Dems slam Trump over census citizenship question MORE (D), who is 37.