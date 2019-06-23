Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump: I'd rather run against Biden Hickenlooper, Bennet bring deep ties to 2020 debate stage Biden: Roe v. Wade 'should be the law' MORE, a 2020 White House hopeful, on Saturday called for making Roe v. Wade official federal law.

Biden made the comments about the landmark 1973 Supreme Court decision upholding abortion rights while speaking at a Planned Parenthood forum in South Carolina, according to Politico.

Biden said that he'd support codifying Roe v. Wade as defined by a later decision that affirmed its basic principles.

“It should be the law,” Biden said, according to Politico.

The comments come as GOP-led state legislatures throughout the country pass bills design to further restrict access to abortions. They also come as Biden faces scrutiny over his positions on abortion.

Biden earlier this month reversed his stance on the Hyde Amendment, which bars Medicaid, Medicare and other federal health programs from paying for abortions, after facing heat from Democrats.

Biden at the time cited recently passed abortion restrictions as the reason why he no longer supported the legislation.

A moderator on Saturday brought up Biden's record on abortion rights during the forum, saying that "some voters" may have "concerns about your overall support for sexual and reproductive health, just given your mixed record.”

“First of all, I’m not sure about the 'mixed record' part,” Biden responded, according to Politico.

He later said that as president he'd work to undo "all the changes" that President Trump Donald John TrumpFormer Joint Chiefs chairman: 'The last thing in the world we need right now is a war with Iran' Pence: 'We're not convinced' downing of drone was 'authorized at the highest levels' Trump: Bolton would take on the whole world at one time MORE made to federal family planning programs, the news outlet noted.

“What we should be doing is investing a great deal more money in the entirety of how we deal with women’s health care and making it available across the spectrum,” he added.

Abortion has emerged as an increasingly important topic in the Democratic Party. Many presidential candidates have condemned the legislation passed in some states.

Governors in Louisiana, Kentucky, Georgia, Ohio and Mississippi have signed into law versions of a bill that bars women from receiving the procedure after a fetal heartbeat is detected.