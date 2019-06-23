'100 percent': Trump says Pence will be running mate

President Trump Donald John TrumpThe global economy is a soap opera, expect some plot twists Huawei sues US government over seized equipment Trump defends planned ICE deportations MORE said in an interview broadcast early Sunday that Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PencePence to postpone speech on China policy ahead of G-20 meeting between Trump, Xi Pence to help launch 'Latinos for Trump' in Miami The most important pledge Democratic presidential candidates can make MORE has been "terrific" and will be his running mate in 2020.

"When you were asked about Mike Pence in 2024 and you, and you, and you paused a minute about endorsing him as your successor, that got a lot of people going, 'Is Mike Pence 100 percent on your ticket in 2020?' " host Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddWashington braces for Trump's next move on Iran The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by MAPRx — Trump calls off Iran strike at last minute Trump to appear on 'Meet the Press' for first time as president MORE said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

"Well, look, look -- 100 percent, yes," Trump replied.

"100 percent?" Todd asked.

"Oh yeah," the president responded.

WATCH: Trump says there won't be a third term, Pence is "100 percent" on the ticket in 2020 #MTP #IfItsSunday pic.twitter.com/qJiDZHxEOJ — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 23, 2019

"There is no wiggle room?" Todd then asked.

"He's been, he’s been a terrific vice president. He's my friend and … No. Zero. Zero," Trump replied.

"So why'd you hesitate in endorsing him in being, succeeding you?" Todd asked.

"Because it was a surprise question," the president said. "I mean, you know, I’m not even thinking of it. It's so far out. I mean, It's so far out. That would be the only reason. Now what happens in 2024? I don't know that Mike is going to run. I don't know who's running or anything else."

Trump earlier this month declined to give his endorsement to Pence should he make a White House bid of his own in 2024.

“You're talking about a long time. You can't put me in that position,” Trump said on Fox News Channel's “Fox & Friends.”

The president said he would have to evaluate the field of candidates but added that Pence is a “very, very outstanding person." He said he would give a possible Pence candidacy “strong consideration.”