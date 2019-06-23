Trump: I'd rather run against Biden

President Trump Donald John TrumpFormer Joint Chiefs chairman: 'The last thing in the world we need right now is a war with Iran' Pence: 'We're not convinced' downing of drone was 'authorized at the highest levels' Trump: Bolton would take on the whole world at one time MORE told NBC’s “Meet the Press” in an interview broadcast Sunday that he would prefer to run against former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump: I'd rather run against Biden Hickenlooper, Bennet bring deep ties to 2020 debate stage Biden: Roe v. Wade 'should be the law' MORE in 2020.

Trump told host Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddTrump: Bolton would take on the whole world at one time Trump: Officials doing 'fantastic job' with detained migrant children given 'circumstances' Trump: No preconditions on talks with Iran MORE that he would rather run against Biden than run against Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump: I'd rather run against Biden Democrats target Florida Hispanics in 2020 George Conway says new rape allegation against Trump 'is more credible' than Juanita Broaddrick MORE, who remains a frequent target of Trump even after he defeated her in the 2016 election.

“I actually think that Hillary Clinton was a great candidate. She was very smart. She was very tough. She was ruthless and vicious,” Trump said. “[Biden’s] sleepy. She was not sleepy.”

WATCH: Trump says Biden would be easier to beat than Clinton was in 2016 #MTP #IfItsSunday pic.twitter.com/GWAe6AIsSF — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 23, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has made similar remarks about Biden, who has consistently led the crowded Democratic field, before.

“I’d rather run against, I think, Biden than anybody,” Trump told reporters while leaving the White House for Iowa earlier this month. “I think he’s the weakest mentally and I like running against people that are weak mentally … The other ones have much more energy."

Trump’s reelection campaign has reportedly cut ties with a polling firm whose internal polling indicated Biden leads Trump in several key states after the data leaked to the press.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE has called the leaked numbers “ancient, in campaign terms” and said they predate the conclusion of special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerKamala Harris says her Justice Dept would have 'no choice' but to prosecute Trump for obstruction Dem committees win new powers to investigate Trump Schiff says Intel panel will hold 'series' of hearings on Mueller report MORE’s report.

Trump also said on "Meet the Press" that he is not prepared to lose his reelection bid.

"It would be much better, it would be much better if I said, 'Yeah.' It would be much easier for me to say, 'Oh yes.' No I'm probably not too prepared to lose. I don't like losing. I haven't lost very much in my life," he said..

"You didn't like the fact that you lost the popular vote. That bothered you, didn't it?" Todd noted.

"Well, I think it was a -- I mean, I'll say something that, again, is controversial. There were a lot of votes cast that I don't believe," the president replied.