Biden: I understand the racial implications of the word 'boy'

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he understood the racial implications of the term "boy" amid fallout over him using the word in comments reminiscing about his relationship with segregationist former colleagues, according to CNN.

"I do understand the consequence of the word 'boy,'" Biden told MSNBC’s Al Sharpton Saturday in South Carolina. "But it wasn't said in any of that context at all."

During remarks at a fundraiser last Tuesday, Biden spoke of the “civility” of his relationship with former Sen. James O. Eastland (D-Miss.), a vociferous opponent of the civil rights movement, as an example of working with those he didn't agree with to get things done in the Senate.

"He never called me 'boy,' he always called me 'son,’” Biden said.

Biden told Sharpton that the context for the remark was that Eastland had referred to other younger members of the Senate, including Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-Mass.) as “boy,” but not Biden.

"To the extent that anybody thought that I meant something different, that is not what I intended it," he said. "It'd be wrong for anybody to intend that."

Biden has also drawn heat from his fellow presidential candidates for speaking highly of his cooperation with Eastland and fellow segregationist Sen. Herman Talmadge (D-Ga.), including Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

After Booker called on Biden to apologize, Biden responded that it was Booker who should apologize, with the two reportedly speaking privately about the issue later last week.

"I have a lot of respect and gratitude for the vice president, and I want folks to know I have nothing to apologize for when it comes to speaking truth to power,” Booker said Saturday, according to CNN. “And he's a powerful person a former vice president and I hope that our candor with each other will always help to make each other better servants to the people.”