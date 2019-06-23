President Trump Donald John TrumpFormer Joint Chiefs chairman: 'The last thing in the world we need right now is a war with Iran' Pence: 'We're not convinced' downing of drone was 'authorized at the highest levels' Trump: Bolton would take on the whole world at one time MORE said in an interview that aired Sunday that he is "not too prepared" to lose in 2020.

When asked on NBC's "Meet the Press" whether he was prepared to lose, Trump said, "No. Probably not. Probably not. It would be much better, it would be much better if I said, 'Yeah.' It would be much easier for me to say, 'Oh yes.' No I'm probably not too prepared to lose. I don't like losing. I haven't lost very much in my life."

Not winning the popular vote against 2016 foe Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump: I'd rather run against Biden Democrats target Florida Hispanics in 2020 George Conway says new rape allegation against Trump 'is more credible' than Juanita Broaddrick MORE has been a particular sticking point for Trump. He noted in the interview that he believes he would have won the popular vote if he had campaigned for it.

“I like popular vote. I think I’d do better with a popular vote, but I didn’t campaign for the popular vote," he said. "You didn’t see me campaigning in California or New York.”

WATCH: Trump says he’s not prepared to lose in 2020 #MTP #IfItsSunday



Trump: “I'll say something that, again, is controversial. There were a lot of votes cast [in 2016] that I don't believe.” pic.twitter.com/EfgLEgwRJU — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 23, 2019

President Trump last week officially kicked off his 2020 reelection bid with a rally in Orlando, Florida, last week.