Former Pa. congressman Joe Sestak joins crowded presidential primary

Former Rep. Joe Sestak (D-Pa.) has entered the 2020 presidential race.

"What Americans most want today is someone who is accountable to them, above self, above party, above any special interest … a President who has the depth of global experience to restore America’s leadership in the world to protect our American Dream at home … and one who is trusted to restructure policies where too many see only the growth of inequity not of the economy," he said in a press release on his campaign website.

"I want to be that President who serves the American people the way they deserve to be served," he added.

Sestak, a retired Navy admiral, joins a field of two dozen other Democrats vying for the nomination.

He acknowledged that he entered the race later than others but said he did so to be there with his daughter as she battled brain cancer. He also spelled his two primary objectives: "putting a brake on climate change and putting an end to an illiberal world order’s injustices, from China’s control of the 5G network to Russian interference in democratic elections."

He stressed accountability to Americans in an announcement video that is expected to be released Sunday, according to a transcript of the video posted to the website.

"Americans know that we have more in common than we do differences. I know. I served with all of you in the global canvas of our Navy and served all of you as a Congressman," Sestak said. "And now, as President, I will need all of you to help answer the call for America’s leadership to restore a just world order so it serves us by raising our collective good, here at home – done by my gaining your trust that I will always remain accountable to you alone."

He is expected to speak Sunday at the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum in Waterloo, Iowa.

Sestak served in the House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011. He ran for Senate in 2016, but lost in the Democratic Primary to Katie McGinty. He previously won the Democratic Senate nomination in 2010, but lost in the general election to Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.).