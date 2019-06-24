Biden lays out immigration priorities, rips Trump for 'assault on dignity'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump: I'd rather run against Biden Hickenlooper, Bennet bring deep ties to 2020 debate stage Biden: Roe v. Wade 'should be the law' MORE outlined his immigration policy in an op-ed published Monday in the Miami Herald.

Biden, among the leading contenders in the crowded 2020 Democratic presidential field, ripped President Trump Donald John TrumpFormer Joint Chiefs chairman: 'The last thing in the world we need right now is a war with Iran' Pence: 'We're not convinced' downing of drone was 'authorized at the highest levels' Trump: Bolton would take on the whole world at one time MORE and contrasted sharply his stance on immigration.

Biden assailed Trump’s push for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border and called his policies an “assault the dignity of the Latin community and scare voters to turn out on Election Day.”

“We are a nation of laws and a nation of immigrants. Our country is made up of hard-working, aspirational people from every culture, from every nation — and that is an indisputable strength,” he writes.

Biden’s plan calls for Congress to pass the Dream Act, which would give a path to citizenship to millions of undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as minors.

He also proposed improving the asylum process and using federal funding on increased spending for screening at the border and technological advances, as opposed to a wall.

Biden also advocated for diplomatic solutions with Central American countries as a way to ease the increase in migrants attempting to enter the U.S.

He slammed Trump’s policies as dehumanizing for treating migrants like and calling them “animals.”

“Under Trump, there have been horrifying scenes at the border of kids being kept in cages, tear-gassing asylum seekers, ripping children from their mothers’ arms — actions that subvert American values and erode our ability to lead on the global stage,” he writes.

The former vice president also touted his leadership and experience with foreign policy as a reason why he is prepared to challenge Trump in 2020 and lead the nation.

“After four years of Trump taking a wrecking ball to our hemispheric ties, experienced and respected U.S. leadership will be vital to repairing cooperation and addressing shared regional challenges,” Biden writes. "If elected president, my first step will be to ensure that our policies in the Americas once again reflect our American values.”