Inslee unveils plan to fight fossil fuel pollution

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeInslee unveils plan to fight fossil fuel pollution 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the first Democratic showdown Americans deserve better coverage of carbon finance MORE (D), a 2020 presidential candidate, unveiled on Monday his plan for tackling fossil fuel pollution.

The “Freedom from Fossil Fuels” plan includes a five-pronged approach to the climate crisis.

“To build a clean energy economy, we must transition off of fossil fuels, and we will need a President who is willing to stand up to the fossil fuel corporations,” Inslee said in a statement on the plan's release.

“They have polluted our air, our water, with impunity, raking in huge profits, all while taking huge subsidies from our federal government,” the governor said of the fossil fuel industry.

“The gravy train is over. My Freedom from Fossil Fuels plan will finally hold these corporations accountable for their pollution, wind down their production, and take away their sweetheart deals. It is time to confront the fossil fuel industry, and take on their corporate power. I'm ready to do that.”

The White House hopeful's plan would eliminate the nearly $20 billion in yearly subsidies to oil, gas and coal companies.

It would also ban federal leasing of public lands and offshore areas for drilling and phase out production. A “G.I. Bill for Energy Workers" would be passed to transition workers from the oil industry.

Inslee's administration would impose a "Climate Pollution Fee" to hold large polluters accountable for health and environment damages from emissions. It would also reverse President Trump Donald John TrumpConway defends herself against Hatch Act allegations amid threat of subpoena How to defuse Gulf tensions and avoid war with Iran Trump says 'stubborn child' Fed 'blew it' by not cutting rates MORE's American Clean Energy rule.

The plan would also set a "Climate Test" to ensure all new infrastructure meets environmental standards.

Finally, the environment platform calls for improving corporate climate transparency, giving the government more financial oversight powers.

Inslee's campaign described the plan as a necessary step to achieving climate pollution goals like net-zero emissions by 2050.

Inslee, who has centered his campaign on the climate, has so far polled near one or two percent in nationwide surveys of the Democratic primary race.

Monday's rollout is one of several climate policies unveiled by Inlsee.

Several other candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden, Eastland and rejecting the cult of civility Inslee unveils plan to fight fossil fuel pollution Biden lays out immigration priorities, rips Trump for 'assault on dignity' MORE and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeCastro pushes back on O'Rourke criticism of plan to decriminalize border crossings Overnight Health Care: Key Trump drug pricing proposal takes step forward | Missouri Planned Parenthood clinic loses bid for license | 2020 Democrats to take part in Saturday forum on abortion rights Warren pledges to ban private prisons MORE (D-Texas), have proposed comprehensive climate plans as Democratic voters continue call the environment one of their top priorities.

Inslee will try and gain traction Wednesday on night one of the 2020 Democratic Debate. He will share the stage with nine other candidates including high-profile hopefuls Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 Democrat: 'My DM's are open and I actually read & respond' Group of wealthy Americans write open letter asking to be taxed more Inslee unveils plan to fight fossil fuel pollution MORE (D-Mass.), Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerInslee unveils plan to fight fossil fuel pollution The Memo: All eyes on faltering Biden ahead of first debate Progressive group launches campaign to identify voters who switch to Warren MORE (D-N.J.) and O'Rourke.