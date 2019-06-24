2020 Democrat: 'My DM's are open and I actually read & respond'

Rep. Tim RyanTimothy (Tim) John Ryan2020 Democrat: 'My DM's are open and I actually read & respond' 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the first Democratic showdown Democrats talk up tax credits to counter Trump law MORE (D-Ohio) let voters know of a way to interact with him regarding his long-shot 2020 presidential bid: Twitter.
"Little secret. My DM's are open and I actually read & respond to messages," Ryan tweeted Monday.
Little secret. My DM’s are open and I actually read & respond to messages.— Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) June 23, 2019
Ryan is one of more than 24 Democrats seeking the party nomination. The native Ohioan is running on a message of creating a system that works "for all Americans," and on a story of growing up in the Rust Belt.
Ryan qualified for the first debate and will face nine of his challengers Wednesday night, including Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann Warren2020 Democrat: 'My DM's are open and I actually read & respond' Group of wealthy Americans write open letter asking to be taxed more Inslee unveils plan to fight fossil fuel pollution MORE (D-Mass.).
Ten more candidates will debate on Thursday night.
To qualify for the next found of debates, Ryan will need to gain more individual donors and reach at least 2 percent in recognized polls to meet the Democratic National Committee standards.
The crowded field grew even larger Sunday with the addition of former Rep. Joe Sestak (D-Pa.) who announced his candidacy for the White House.