2020 Democrat: 'My DM's are open and I actually read & respond'

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) let voters know of a way to interact with him regarding his long-shot 2020 presidential bid: Twitter.

"Little secret. My DM's are open and I actually read & respond to messages," Ryan tweeted Monday.

Ryan is one of more than 24 Democrats seeking the party nomination. The native Ohioan is running on a message of creating a system that works "for all Americans," and on a story of growing up in the Rust Belt.

Ryan qualified for the first debate and will face nine of his challengers Wednesday night, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Ten more candidates will debate on Thursday night.

To qualify for the next found of debates, Ryan will need to gain more individual donors and reach at least 2 percent in recognized polls to meet the Democratic National Committee standards.

The crowded field grew even larger Sunday with the addition of former Rep. Joe Sestak (D-Pa.) who announced his candidacy for the White House.