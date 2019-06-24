GOP launches 'WinRed' online fundraising site in response to Democrats small-donor advantage

The Republican Party Monday is launching its online fundraising platform WinRed as a long-awaited response to Democrats' advantage with small money donors through its ActBlue website.

Politico reports WinRed comes after months of discussions with top Republicans, including President Trump Donald John TrumpConway defends herself against Hatch Act allegations amid threat of subpoena How to defuse Gulf tensions and avoid war with Iran Trump says 'stubborn child' Fed 'blew it' by not cutting rates MORE and his son-in-law, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner Jared Corey KushnerThe Hill's Morning Report - Crunch time arrives for 2020 Dems with debates on deck Dershowitz: With 'Mideast Marshall plan,' Abbas can help — or hurt — Palestinians Palestinian leaders reject Kushner's economic plan for region MORE.

The new site is intended to serve as an answer to the Democrats' early lead with small donors, having already garnered more than $174 million through ActBlue, according to the news outlet.

The early machinations of WinRed arose after Republicans were outraged by Democratic success in the midterm elections to retake the majority in the House.

WinRed is the first time the Republican Party has had a single online platform for the benefit of all members of the party.

“This is the first time I’ve ever seen either political party come together to do something genuinely good for campaigns instead of consultants,” Josh Holmes, a top lieutenant to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellBiden, Eastland and rejecting the cult of civility California governor predicts 'xenophobic' GOP will likely be third party in 15 years This week: Congress set for clash on Trump's border request MORE (R-Ky.), told the news outlet.

The launch of the site was reportedly delayed due to legal issues and the hurdles of streamlining the several different fundraising platforms already in use.

WinRed’s president Gerrit Lansing and former Republican National Committee chief Mike Shields, who is also involved in the project, met with House GOP leaders Sunday to update them on the launch.

President Trump praised the website's launch, tweeting that WinRed will help Republicans "compete with the Democrats money machine."

"This new platform will allow my campaign and other Republicans to compete with the Democrats money machine," he said. "This has been a priority of mine and I’m pleased to share that it is up and running!"

I am pleased to announce the launch of https://t.co/D1MY2aPC7f. This new platform will allow my campaign and other Republicans to compete with the Democrats money machine. This has been a priority of mine and I’m pleased to share that it is up and running! #KeepAmericaGreat — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2019

--Updated June 24 at 10:16 a.m.