Rules for first Democratic primary debates announced

The Democratic National Committee has issued the rules for the first set of Democratic debates, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, according to NBC News, which is hosting the forums.

In the Miami debates, candidates will be given 60 seconds to respond to questions and 30 seconds to respond to follow-ups. Candidates will have the opportunity to make closing statements but not opening statements, according to the news outlet.

Each night will be separated into five segments with four commercial breaks, according to the DNC.

Wednesday night is set to feature Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann Warren2020 Democrat: 'My DM's are open and I actually read & respond' Group of wealthy Americans write open letter asking to be taxed more Inslee unveils plan to fight fossil fuel pollution MORE (D-Mass.), Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerInslee unveils plan to fight fossil fuel pollution The Memo: All eyes on faltering Biden ahead of first debate Progressive group launches campaign to identify voters who switch to Warren MORE (D-N.J.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharJuan Williams: Warren on the rise Progressive group launches campaign to identify voters who switch to Warren 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the first Democratic showdown MORE (D-Minn.); Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeInslee unveils plan to fight fossil fuel pollution 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the first Democratic showdown Americans deserve better coverage of carbon finance MORE; former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de Blasio2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the first Democratic showdown As the wealthy flee New York, poorest will be most affected Sanders: Biden 'owes the country an apology' on 'civility' remarks MORE; Reps. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi Gabbard2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the first Democratic showdown Will we ever have another veteran as president? Bernie Sanders open to decriminalizing sex work MORE (D-Hawaii) and Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John Ryan2020 Democrat: 'My DM's are open and I actually read & respond' 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the first Democratic showdown Democrats talk up tax credits to counter Trump law MORE (D-Ohio); and former Reps. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) and John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyInslee unveils plan to fight fossil fuel pollution 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the first Democratic showdown Young activists press for change in 2020 election MORE (D-Md.).

Thursday night is set to include former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden, Eastland and rejecting the cult of civility Inslee unveils plan to fight fossil fuel pollution Biden lays out immigration priorities, rips Trump for 'assault on dignity' MORE; Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersThe Hill's Morning Report - Crunch time arrives for 2020 Dems with debates on deck The Memo: All eyes on faltering Biden ahead of first debate Progressive group launches campaign to identify voters who switch to Warren MORE (I-Vt.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe Hill's Morning Report - Crunch time arrives for 2020 Dems with debates on deck The Memo: All eyes on faltering Biden ahead of first debate 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the first Democratic showdown MORE (D-Calif.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandJuan Williams: Warren on the rise 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the first Democratic showdown 2020 Democrats vow to expand abortion access at Planned Parenthood event MORE (D-N.Y.) and Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetInslee unveils plan to fight fossil fuel pollution The Hill's Morning Report - Crunch time arrives for 2020 Dems with debates on deck 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the first Democratic showdown MORE (D-Colo.); Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael Swalwell2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the first Democratic showdown Young activists press for change in 2020 election Democrats target Florida Hispanics in 2020 MORE (D-Calif.); former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperInslee unveils plan to fight fossil fuel pollution The Hill's Morning Report - Crunch time arrives for 2020 Dems with debates on deck 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the first Democratic showdown MORE; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegGroup of wealthy Americans write open letter asking to be taxed more The Hill's Morning Report - Crunch time arrives for 2020 Dems with debates on deck The Memo: All eyes on faltering Biden ahead of first debate MORE; entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew Yang2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the first Democratic showdown Overnight Health Care: Key Trump drug pricing proposal takes step forward | Missouri Planned Parenthood clinic loses bid for license | 2020 Democrats to take part in Saturday forum on abortion rights Nonprofit praises Andrew Yang's local news fellowship initiative MORE; and author Marianne Williamson Marianne Williamson2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the first Democratic showdown Overnight Health Care: Key Trump drug pricing proposal takes step forward | Missouri Planned Parenthood clinic loses bid for license | 2020 Democrats to take part in Saturday forum on abortion rights 2020 Democrat Marianne Williamson says she misspoke in calling vaccine mandates 'draconian' MORE.

Four candidates did not meet the DNC’s debate criteria and will not appear onstage either night: Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve Bullock2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the first Democratic showdown Bullock: Missing first debate not a 'blow to my campaign' 2020 Democrats share their families' immigration histories MORE, Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonMoulton says new Trump rape accusation furthers need for impeachment proceedings 2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the first Democratic showdown Overnight Health Care: Key Trump drug pricing proposal takes step forward | Missouri Planned Parenthood clinic loses bid for license | 2020 Democrats to take part in Saturday forum on abortion rights MORE (D-Mass.), Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam Wayne Martin Messam2020 primary debate guide: Everything you need to know ahead of the first Democratic showdown Bullock to participate in local town halls instead of Democratic debates The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by MAPRx — Biden, Sanders to share stage at first DNC debate MORE, and former Sen. Mike Gravel (D-Alaska). The final candidate, former Rep. Joe Sestak (D-Pa.), announced his campaign Sunday after the lineups were set.

The debates will air across NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo from 9 to 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday and Thursday.