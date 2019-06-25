Poll: Democrats value experience in office over gender, race, age

A new poll shows that Democrats are excited by a candidate's experience in office instead of their gender, race and age.

The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs poll found that 73 percent of Democratic voters said experience in elected office is something that would excite them about a candidate.

Forty percent of Democratic voters said they would be excited by voting for a woman for president, while 36 percent said they would be excited by a younger candidate. Roughly one-quarter would be excited to support a Latino or black candidate while about 20 percent said they'd be more excited to support one who is Asian, lesbian, gay or bisexual.

Younger Democrats also expressed more excitement than older Democrats about voting for a candidate who is black, Latino, Asian or a woman.

The findings come as a diverse field of more than two dozen candidates seeks the party's presidential nomination.

Many respondents in the new poll also indicated they don 't know much about the candidates' positions. Just 22 percent said they know a lot, while 62 percent said they know a little. Only 35 percent said they're paying close attention to the 2020 campaign.

Researchers surveyed 1,116 adults who were interviewed online or by phone. The margin for error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.