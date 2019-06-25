Majority supports Trump's decision to halt retaliatory strike on Iran: poll

A majority of voters -- 65 percent -- in a new poll support President Trump Donald John TrumpNew EPA rule would expand Trump officials' powers to reject FOIA requests Democratic senator introduces bill to ban gun silencers Democrats: Ex-Commerce aide said Ross asked him to examine adding census citizenship question MORE’s decision to call off a retaliatory strike against Iran after the country shot down a U.S. drone.

Fourteen percent of voters oppose Trump’s decision, according to the Politico/Morning Consult poll.

Pollsters found that 76 percent of Republicans supporting the president’s decision, compared to 62 percent of Democrats and 58 percent of independents.

Trump tweeted Friday that he called off military action against Iran “10 minutes” before a retaliatory strike was scheduled after advisors said there would be 150 Iranian casualties.

“On Monday they shot down an unmanned drone flying in International Waters. We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die. 150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it,” Trump tweeted.

More generally, 42 percent of voters in the new poll said they oppose military action in the country.

Just over one-third -- 36 percent -- of voters support military action in Iran, and 22 percent said they have no opinion.

Pollsters found that 59 percent of self-identified Republicans support further military action, compared to 23 percent among Democrats and 28 percent among independents.

The poll surveyed 1,991 registered voters and was conducted June 21-24. It has a margin of error of 2 percentage points.